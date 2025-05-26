British MotoGP crash “like a water park” for Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez says the moment he hit a foam barrier in his British MotoGP crash was “like a water park”.

A crash for Marc Marquez in the first start of the British Grand Prix created an unusual moment in a MotoGP race with a rider hitting a foam block.

Marquez himself hit one of the blocks that makes up the chicane on the inside of Becketts – there to create a natural way for riders who run-on there to lose time, and to slow them down before they rejoin at Chapel – when he crashed, but he insisted that it wasn’t something that concerned him.

“It was like a water park,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider joked in the post-race press conference. 

“I was sliding but saw a wall. I knew it was soft.

“When I saw the impact, you need to be strong.

“It was after a crash but this moment is not scary. You know that you will stop.

“The bike was okay to continue, it was just the front screen [with a problem].

“I was the luckiest rider today because the red flag gave me a second chance.”

Marquez admitted after the race that he was the “luckiest rider” at Silverstone because, after his crash, the red flag came out for a fluid spillage from Franco Morbidelli’s bike when the Italian collided with Aleix Espargaro at the final chicane on the opening lap.

Because the red flag came out before the end of lap three, it was a full restart, and Marquez was able to take it despite his earlier crash.

However, the championship leader said that, despite finishing on the podium, his feeling in the restarted race was a “disaster”.

“I don’t know why but we changed tyres in the second race,” he said.

“The feeling in the second race was a disaster.”

