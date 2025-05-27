MotoGP ‘relieved’ KTM’s financial crisis saga is over

Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta says it is “definitely a relief” that KTM’s financial crisis has come to an end following months of uncertainty for the brand.

KTM has been navigating its way through a major financial crisis since late last year, which forced it into self-administration to try to stave off bankruptcy.

In February, it had its restructuring plan approved by creditors, with 30% of its over €2 billion debts to be repaid by 23 May 2025.

That deadline came with KTM receiving a near €600 million investment from major shareholder Bajaj Auto, with the Indian brand to gain greater control of the Austrian manufacturer as a result.

It’s unclear yet how all of this will impact the MotoGP project, though KTM has always insisted that the grand prix programme was unaffected by the financial problems.

Speaking on this, Ezpeleta told Crash.net in an exclusive interview: “I’m not going to comment on KTM’s shareholder structure because I’m not aware of it.

“But from what I’ve been told, the structure itself right now continues to be what it was.

“Our comment is on how important KTM is for the championship and that it’s a relief that they’ve been relieved.

“KTM is definitely has racing in its blood and we’re just so happy that a brand that doesn’t have that sort of road racing heritage in the top capacity.

“And I think that’s more and more the target that MotoGP is a platform for you to be able to promote your brand regardless of what you sell - not only Supersport bikes.

“They’ve done amazingly well in this first decade in the sport and it’s definitely a relief to know everything has been sorted out.

“We’ve been in contact with KTM in these months and they were always positive about it.”

Despite KTM’s financial boost this week, there have still been rumours that it could pull its satellite support for Tech3 next season.

However, KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer told German media this weekend that these reports were completely false.

Beirer also noted in January that KTM has been drawing up plans for the 2027 850cc regulations change.

