2027 KTM MotoGP bike “in an early stage”

The implications of KTM’s recent financial problems extend far beyond MotoGP, but their impact on Grand Prix racing still should not be ignored, especially with a major rule change coming in two years.

The 2027 ruleset for MotoGP will change engine displacements from 1,000cc to 850cc, and also alter aerodynamics and outlaw ride height devices.

Such a change to regulations in what is the most expensive motorcycle racing championship on the planet might be expected to leave a manufacturer in financial difficulties with issues developing the new platform.

However, KTM’s director of motorsports, Pit Beirer, says the development of KTM’s 850cc MotoGP bike is ongoing, and the only reason there isn’t a physical bike yet it because he regulations have not yet been finalised.

“It’s [the 2027 bike] still in an early stage because the regulation isn’t even 100 per cent finished yet, so you cannot build a bike at this moment,” Beirer said.

“But our engineers are here, they are working on that 2027 bike, but it’s not time to have hardware now.

“So, of course there is still some logical timing behind. After 25 February we have a different situation and more clearance about the really long-term future, and there is still enough time to start to work on the hardware; but for sure we are already working on a 2027 motorcycle, that’s part of the planning.”

Beirer also mentioned that the financial difficulties recently encountered by KTM have not had an impact on performance-focused racing projects this winter because of actions taken last summer, when the Pierer Mobility Group began reducing the size of its global racing effort.

“The main thing happened already in the summer when we reduced the global number of factory riders by 12 riders,” he said.

“Behind 12 riders you have two or three people, staff – that’s reduced.

“We lost entire teams around the globe to start to focus more on orange and said ‘Okay, to prove that we can win, we don’t need to do this with three brands, let’s focus and do it with one, because our main competitors are also fighting up there on the highest category with one brand’.

“So, if you want to stay in the battle with these strong factories we need to focus, and that’s where we could do the most, of course. By taking food and drinks away from a team will not save you budget, but if you start to reduce the number of riders – behind that you have material package, behind that you have people and mechanics, and trucks and infrastructure.

“We had a super-strong programme because we did racing with three brands in every category: 250, 450, off-road, and also [on asphalt].

“So, that’s where we did the biggest cuts and where we could make overnight really proper savings. But what we do we want to do with the highest quality, that’s clear.”

In addition to its MotoGP effort, KTM also has a strong presence in Moto3 – where it is one of two manufacturers – and in Moto2.

Reductions have also happened there, with the GasGas and Husqvarna brands gone from Moto3, and the latter having disappeared from Moto2, also.

“We found savings in Moto3 and in Moto2,” Beirer said. “But we still have the plan to stay in the categories we are in today – we want to stay in there.

“Reductions will happen in quantity but not at least in the top bikes, so we’re going to support for sure in the future Moto3 and Moto2.

“But there will be for sure some reductions, that’s clear, because Moto3 and Moto2 if we look now in detail it’s quite a big investment and there we need to change slightly how to support the class.

“But also there it’s not so easy to take decisions right now because there are big discussions in the background how the regulations could change for the future. So, it’s a little bit difficult to make a proper plan for that.

“We made a plan for 2025, put up the racing budget for 2025, and of course we are looking ahead but not one racing colleague of mine has a racing budget for 2026; not one other manufacturer has a contract with Dorna for 2027-onwards.

“We have a rough time behind us and out of this really difficult time we managed to be here. We are here today, we go racing still in every category.

“Give us a little bit of time to get also then ready for 2026 and 2027. But if we manage to get out of this and race in 2025, we will find solutions for 2026 and onwards.”