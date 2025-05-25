Marc Marquez was “luckiest” at British MotoGP, “I was angry” after crash error

Marc Marquez says he was “the luckiest rider” in the British MotoGP having finished on the podium despite crashing.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A red flag on lap two of the British MotoGP came after a crash for Marc Marquez, allowing him to take the restart, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider declaring himself “the luckiest rider” at Silverstone.

Marquez’s start in the first race was excellent. He took the lead early after his brother, Alex Marquez, crashed out at the first turn, and extended his advantage to over a second by the halfway point of the second lap.

But he crashed at turn 11.

“Today the Marquez family were the luckiest family,” Marquez told the post-race press conference in Silverstone.

“We did a mistake in the ‘first’ race.

“I was quite angry. The feeling in the first race was amazing.”

He added that the mistake was not the same to what he did in Austin or Jerez.

“It was a completely different mistake,” he said.

“Today it’s because it was windy. I didn’t do anything strange. Maybe I did not consider the wind.

“I also crashed on Friday with a medium front and the feeling wasn’t the best, but I didn’t consider racing with a soft front, because of my riding style.”

Marc Marquez won't blame 'tyres, bike, or me' at British MotoGP

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

He added: “From the first race to the second, I don’t want to say it was the tyres. I don’t want to say it was the bike.

“I don’t want to say it was me.

“We need to analyse it.

“In the first race I felt good. In the second one, we changed the bike and tyres, and was coming from a crash so maybe I was more stiff and the bike was turning less for this reason. I need to understand.”

Marquez said that after his early mistakes, he tried to control the situation, especially when he understood his position versus his championship rivals.

“I made a second mistake, I dropped positions,” he said.

“Then I tried to minimise the drama.

“When I saw I was in front of Alex [Marquez] and Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], I decided to stay on the bike and finish the race.

“For example when I crashed at turn 11, the gust was super difficult.

“I need to work on my mistakes.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

