Toprak Razgatlioglu “one step away” from joining ambitious MotoGP team

The future of Toprak Razgatlioglu is reportedly close to being solved.

The reigning World Superbikes champion and his manager Kenan Sofuoglu have been vocal about their wish to move into MotoGP.

Honda, who have big money to support their wish to return to the top of MotoGP, and Yamaha, who Razgatlioglu won a WorldSBK title with, have been strongly linked.

But Razgatlioglu is “one step away” from signing for Pramac Yamaha, Sky Italia report.

Only “a few details are missing” on the agreement, and an announcement could even be made at Mugello, because it is Pramac’s home race, on June 20-22, according to the report.

Boldly, Sky Italia also report that Yamaha are open-minded to increasing their presence on the MotoGP grid from four to six bikes if the opportunity arises.

Whether they happens or not, it seems they have convinced Razgatlioglu to join their project in 2026.

But there will be a last-ditch attempt by BMW to keep Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK.

“BMW, with their backs to the wall, will of course make one final attempt to not have its precious diamond snatched away,” GPOne report.

There had been suggestions that Razgatlioglu could wait until 2027 to leap into MotoGP, when Michelin will be replaced by Pirelli as the tyre supplier.

Razgatlioglu has already mastered Pirellis, used in WorldSBK, so would have an edge in competitiveness over his rivals.

Who could Toprak Razgatlioglu replace at Pramac Yamaha?

If Razgatlioglu’s signature is inked soon, one Pramac Yamaha will be out of a ride for 2026.

Jack Miller’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season. Miguel Oliveira is tied in for next year although there are question marks about whether Pramac could wriggle out, should they want to.

Both Miller and Oliveira were signed this year to form the new-look rider duo for the team who swapped Ducati for Yamaha.

Pramac boss Gino Borsoi recently leapt to the defence of Miller and Oliveira, insisting he had no interest in the rider market.

Miller insisted, last week at Silverstone, that if he delivers results then he will inevitably be kept on for 2026.

He promptly finished an impressive P7 in the British MotoGP.