Andrea Iannone drops retirement hint unless his WorldSBK demand is met

Andrea Iannone could retire at the end of this year, he has claimed.

The Go Eleven Ducati rider is plotting his 2026 in the World Superbike Championship.

But unless his hopes for his next contract are met, Iannone insists he might race for the final time at the end of this season.

“The championship started very well but the last two races have been a disaster, so right now I would stop tomorrow because it’s not easy,” he told GPOne.

“The level is high and with a private team it becomes more complex. We’ll see next year.

“We are in talks, and if an official manufacturer comes forward, or at least something good and that makes sense, then I’d welcome it.

“Certainly I would like to fight for a world title as it’s the only achievement I lack.

“In WorldSBK it is within reach but you need to have a package that allows you to excel.

“To come back, what I did in 2024 and this year is fine, but then to aspire to win you need to have the top.

“If I were to find a solution I would like to continue for a couple more seasons otherwise I’d call it a day.”

Iannone came back from a four-year ban to race in WorldSBK last year but his contract with the Ducati-backed team ends this year.

He highsided at the most recent round at Most, injuring his foot, although it hasn’t stopped him from taking part in this week’s Misano testing.

The WorldSBK rider market largely depends on Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, who are both out of contract with BMW and Ducati respectively.

The championship’s top two riders are considering moves to MotoGP.

Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea are also out of contract so there could be a lot of moving parts for the 2026 grid.

An opportunity that entices Iannone to stay might crop up, then.

If not, Iannone insists he has interests outside of racing. Namely the construction industry, entertainment or catering, or a developmental programme for young riders.