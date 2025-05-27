2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results

Here are the results from Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the end of Tuesday's running.

The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the day.

Razgatlioglu was the only rider to post a 1'32 time.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap in the morning.

Axel Bassani then posted the second-fastest time of the day in the afternoon.

The morning session had two red flags.

Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.

Ducati's Nicolo Bulega was not in action on Tuesday.

The test continues on Wednesday.