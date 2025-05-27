2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results
Here are the results from Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the end of Tuesday's running.
The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the day.
Razgatlioglu was the only rider to post a 1'32 time.
Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap in the morning.
Axel Bassani then posted the second-fastest time of the day in the afternoon.
The morning session had two red flags.
Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.
Ducati's Nicolo Bulega was not in action on Tuesday.
The test continues on Wednesday.
|POS
|#
|RIDER
|BIKE
|BEST TIME
|1
|1
|Razgatlioglu Toprak
|BMW M1000RR
|1'32.559
|2
|47
|Bassani Axel
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'33.091
|3
|7
|Lecuona Iker
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'33.195
|4
|19
|Bautista Alvaro
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.361
|5
|14
|Lowes Sam
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.451
|6
|5
|Montella Yari
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.487
|7
|9
|Petrucci Danilo
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'33.541
|8
|65
|Rea Jonathan
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.635
|9
|31
|Gerloff Garrett
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1'33.782
|10
|87
|Gardner Remy
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.783
|11
|22
|Lowes Alex
|bimota KB998 Rimini
|1'33.803
|12
|55
|Locatelli Andrea
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'33.822
|13
|60
|van der Mark Michael
|BMW M1000RR
|1'33.839
|14
|77
|Aegerter Dominique
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'34.095
|15
|29
|Iannone Andrea
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.153
|16
|17
|Vickers Ryan
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.210
|17
|151
|Pirro Michele
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1'34.263
|18
|95
|Mackenzie Tarran
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'35.265
|19
|128
|Reiterberger Markus
|BMW M1000RR
|1'35.960
|20
|46
|Bridewell Thomas
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'36.191
|21
|50
|Guintoli Sylvain
|BMW M1000RR
|1'36.542
|22
|120
|O'Halloran Jason
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1'36.661
|23
|51
|Masia Jaume
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.208
|24
|53
|Debise Valentin
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.508
|25
|165
|Oettl Philipp
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.731
|26
|27
|Norrodin Adam
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1'37.757
|27
|52
|Alcoba Jeremy
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1'37.905
|28
|20
|Cardelus Xavi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'37.943
|29
|33
|Montero Eduardo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1'40.269
|30
|54
|Pasini Mattia
|Moto2
|31
|11
|Bulega Nicolo
Ducati Panigale V4R
|32
|12
|Fores Javi
bimota KB998 Rimini
|33
|28
|van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
|34
|162
|Manzi Stefano
Yamaha YZF R1