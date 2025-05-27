2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Tuesday) results

Results and timings from the WorldSBK test at Misano on Tuesday

Here are the results from Tuesday at the World Superbike Championship test at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet at the end of Tuesday's running.

The reigning WorldSBK champion sat atop of the timesheet for most of the day.

Razgatlioglu was the only rider to post a 1'32 time.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci were the other riders to post a 1'33 lap in the morning.

Axel Bassani then posted the second-fastest time of the day in the afternoon.

The morning session had two red flags.

Sam Lowes and Michael van der Mark fell but, on both occasions, the rider was OK to continue.

Ducati's Nicolo Bulega was not in action on Tuesday.

The test continues on Wednesday.

POS#RIDERBIKEBEST TIME 
 11Razgatlioglu ToprakBMW M1000RR1'32.559
 247Bassani Axelbimota KB998 Rimini1'33.091
 37Lecuona IkerHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'33.195
 419Bautista AlvaroDucati Panigale V4R1'33.361
 514Lowes SamDucati Panigale V4R1'33.451
 65Montella YariDucati Panigale V4R1'33.487
 79Petrucci DaniloDucati Panigale V4R1'33.541
 865Rea JonathanYamaha YZF R11'33.635
 931Gerloff GarrettKawasaki ZX-10RR1'33.782
 1087Gardner RemyYamaha YZF R11'33.783
 1122Lowes Alexbimota KB998 Rimini1'33.803
 1255Locatelli AndreaYamaha YZF R11'33.822
 1360van der Mark MichaelBMW M1000RR1'33.839
 1477Aegerter DominiqueYamaha YZF R11'34.095
 1529Iannone AndreaDucati Panigale V4R1'34.153
 1617Vickers RyanDucati Panigale V4R1'34.210
 17151Pirro MicheleDucati Panigale V4R1'34.263
 1895Mackenzie TarranHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'35.265
 19128Reiterberger MarkusBMW M1000RR1'35.960
 2046Bridewell ThomasHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'36.191
 2150Guintoli SylvainBMW M1000RR1'36.542
 22120O'Halloran JasonYamaha YZF R11'36.661
 2351Masia JaumeDucati Panigale V21'37.208
 2453Debise ValentinDucati Panigale V21'37.508
 25165Oettl PhilippDucati Panigale V21'37.731
 2627Norrodin AdamHonda CBR1000 RR-R1'37.757
 2752Alcoba JeremyKawasaki ZX-6R 6361'37.905
 2820Cardelus XaviDucati Panigale V21'37.943
 2933Montero EduardoDucati Panigale V21'40.269
 3054Pasini MattiaMoto2 
 3111Bulega Nicolo
Ducati Panigale V4R
 
 3212Fores Javi
bimota KB998 Rimini
 
 3328van Straalen Glenn
Ducati Panigale V2
 
 34162Manzi Stefano
Yamaha YZF R1
 
