Andrea Locatelli makes two-year Yamaha WorldSBK commitment

Former WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli has confirmed he will stay at Yamaha for the 2026 and 2027 WorldSBK seasons.

The Italian, who has been with Yamaha since that title-winning WorldSSP season in 2020 and who has contested all five of his World Superbike seasons so far on a Yamaha R1, will be back in blue for the next two years as well thanks to a new contract extension signed between Locatelli and the Iwata manufacturer.

Locatelli won Yamaha’s first WorldSBK race since 2023 earlier this year at Assen, so it is a continuation of a partnership between factory and rider that makes sense.

“I am really happy to sign with Yamaha for another two years,” said Locatelli.

“I have been with Yamaha for many years now, and I believe in the team, I believe in the people at Yamaha and want to continue to work, because I feel that we can achieve a lot more together.

“The people at Yamaha believe in me and this is important.

“Our approach will be to continue to push and try and make progress, just like we have seen this season. And of course, before 2026, our focus is on securing the best result possible in 2025.”

Niccolo Canepa, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager, added: “Having been with us for six years now, Andrea [Locatelli] has become a true part of the Yamaha Racing family.

“His performances have been impressive since his rookie season and it has always felt like he has been on an upward trajectory in WorldSBK, as evidenced this season where he’s taken a real step forward to become not just the established leading Yamaha rider in the championship, but also a regular front-runner and podium contender.

“Keeping hold of him for the future was a priority for us as we look to take the next step with the R1 in WorldSBK, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that will see him become one of the longest serving Yamaha riders in WorldSBK history.”