Jack Miller gives update on MotoGP 2026 talks: “Do I have anything else lined up?"

Jack Miller ‘would love to keep going’ with the Pramac Yamaha team for the 2026 MotoGP season.

Although there have been rumours of interest from Honda’s WorldSBK project, the Australian insisted he’s ‘not really’ looking elsewhere at this stage.

Officially, Miller is the only Yamaha rider whose contract expires this season, after penning an initial one-year deal for the new Pramac project.

However, there has also been speculation over the firmness of team-mate Miguel Oliveira's two-year deal.

Asked if he’d like to stay put for 2026, Miller replied at Silverstone: “Obviously, that's the goal, but we'll have to wait and see.

“Get the results, the job will come.

“I'm trying to do the best I can, I feel like we're making headway here in this project, and I would love to keep going at it.

“But still very early and there's also young kids in Moto2 winning multiple races and looking strong. Wait and see.

“Do I have anything else lined up? No.

"Have I put the fingers out to see if there's anything out there? No, not really.

“My main goal is to do well here and try to stay here.”

Jack Miller targets a positive British MotoGP

Although Miller is only 17th in the world championship, after non-scores in the last six races, his raw pace has been far more impressive.

Miller challenged Fabio Quartararo for top M1 honours earlier in the season and, before the Frenchman’s Jerez podium, claimed Yamaha’s best finish since 2023 with fifth in COTA.

The former Honda and Ducati race winner is now looking to get his season back on track at Silverstone, where he stood on the podium in 2022.

“Looking forward to it,” he said on Thursday. “The weather looks ‘extra British’ this weekend. We'll wait and see what it comes out with.

“But generally, when everyone's like, ‘it's gonna rain’, it doesn't!”

If it is wet on Sunday, Miller will get a chance to make amends for the missed opportunity last time at Le Mans.

“The main race being a chaotic one, and then having that crash left a sour taste. But looking forward to hopefully righting that wrong this weekend.”

Starting with wet tyres on a dry track at Le Mans, Miller was caught out just as rain returned and while ten seconds clear of eventual winner Johann Zarco.