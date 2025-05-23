Exclusive: Johann Zarco reveals priority in 2026 Honda MotoGP talks

Johann Zarco is negotiating a new deal with Honda in MotoGP

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 British MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Two-time MotoGP race winner Johann Zarco believes a step to Honda’s factory team is still possible in 2026 but is evaluating where he can best be HRC’s “leader”.

The Frenchman signed a two-year contract with Honda to join LCR from the 2024 season in a move that raised eyebrows, as he elected to move away from Ducati at Pramac.

Despite a tough 2024 for Honda, Johann Zarco was its leading rider at the end of the campaign and has been its clear number one in 2025.

Scoring top five results in the dry inside the first four rounds, Zarco then ended Honda’s two-year victory drought when he won the rain-hit French Grand Prix.

Out of contract at the end of this year, Zarco has made no secret of his desire to join Honda’s factory team next season.

This seat has been in high-demand, with Pedro Acosta linked to it as well as reigning world champion Jorge Martin, who is reportedly looking to break contract with Aprilia.

In an exclusive interview with crash.net at the British Grand Prix, Zarco is confident he can still secure the Honda factory team seat for 2026.

But the main focus of his discussions now centre on where he can best act as Honda team leader and evaluating the status of the project at LCR going forward.

“I think yes, but we are really discussing with Lucio, with HRC, and what can be the best,” he said when asked if the factory team seat was still realistic given recent rumours.

“I know I can have the best bike even in the LCR team.

“But this position of Honda leader, for sure, I must take the responsibility of this position being in the HRC team.

“Can I have this position staying in the LCR team?

“That’s really what we are trying to balance.

“The situation is quite clear that I can continue with Honda and that’s already the main thing.

“But it’s nice to not need to hide things between each other, Lucio, Honda, myself.

“So, we are trying to evaluate what the best [for me] is and also the Honda project with Lucio.

“So, that’s what we are speaking on now.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

