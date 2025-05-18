Clear verdict on Jack Miller’s 2026 prospects delivered by Pramac Yamaha

Jack Miller again finds himself in a situation where he must earn his next MotoGP contract.

However, unlike last year when he lost his place at KTM, Miller is in good form for Pramac Yamaha.

He was snapped up by the satellite team who were switching from Ducati to Yamaha on a one-year deal which expires at the end of 2025.

A P5 finish in the grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas was an early reminder of Miller’s abilities.

But as the competitiveness of the Yamaha grows, so does the interest from other riders in Miller’s bike.

Pramac Yamaha hint at Jack Miller hopes for 2026

Jack Miller

Pramac Yamaha’s team boss Gino Borsoi was questioned about the MotoGP rider market for next year.

"I hope so, that is, to be attractive,” he told Motosprint.

“A necessary clarification remains: there is no interest in opening the market, because we are doing a great job with the riders present today.

“Jack Miller is doing well, Miguel Oliveira has not had the opportunity to express performance, he will do it.

“It would be incorrect to talk about the market and changes: Jack and Miguel can continue with us next year."

Pramac Yamaha's interest in Enea Bastianini had been mooted by reports in the Italian press, although they claimed the team will be "cautious" in the rider market.

Miller and Oliveira both crashed out of last weekend’s French MotoGP but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Having qualified eighth, Miller gambled on a wet tyre strategy which would later prove to be correct.

He was ahead of eventual winner Johann Zarco when he unfortunately crashed out.

"It takes time before we see the fruits blossom,” Borsoi said before the French MotoGP.

“We knew about this, but I have to say that our 2025 start was pretty good. Jack Miller had some really interesting races, while in Jerez something didn't work. However, I must point out: the Australian was competitive there too, so the project is going in the right direction.”

However, Pramac Yamaha know their place.

"No, we are not here to see the terms of a podium result,” Borsoi said.

“We are helping Yamaha, knowing that the short term should not even be mentioned.

“I hope that in a couple of years we will have the chance to fight for the top positions.

“We know what we have to do: work to increase the performance of the M1."

Factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo claimed pole position, then P4 in the sprint, at Le Mans last weekend - proving that Pramac’s assistance in developing the project is pushing them on.

The experience that Miller brings - as a former rider for Honda, Ducati and KTM in MotoGP - and his ability to develop a package is also crucial.

He remains without a contract for next year, for now.