Fabio Quartararo "didn't expect" crash | Yamaha: “Our hearts go out to Fabio”

Fabio Quartararo’s dream of converting a home MotoGP pole into a podium at Le Mans ended in heartbreak when the Monster Yamaha rider crashed out of second place in Sunday’s drama-filled French Grand Prix.

Amid changing weather and a delayed start, Quartararo was one of 13 riders who switched back to slicks at the end of the second sighting lap, earning a double long-lap penalty.

The Frenchman then launched from pole and briefly led the race, before serving one long lap and recovering to second behind Marc Marquez.

Fabio Quartararo crashed out of French MotoGP

But as rain began to increase, Quartararo lost the front at the final corner, moments before Brad Binder fell in synchronisation from third.

“It’s a shame but I knew that the pace to win or be on the podium was really complicated, so I wanted to push like hell in the first laps," Quartararo explained.

"Then I made one long lap, and still was really close to Marc.

“But it was raining a little bit more, and I had not even one moment from the rear and just completely lost the front. I didn't really expect to lose it like that, but it is what it is.”

The same corner also claimed Pramac Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira.

“Where there's a little bit change of height, you can lose it quite quickly and the three Yamahas crashed in the same corner,” he confirmed.

“I think it was a good choice to start with the slicks, because we were quite fast in the beginning, and then see what we could achieve in the race. But we crashed.

“I still really enjoyed the weekend. I think we have managed to show a great pace and lap times. We gave it our maximum.”

Fabio Quartararo 'very competitive until crash'

Quartararo’s exit left the 120,000 fans momentarily deflated, but their mood soon brightened as Johann Zarco stormed into the lead and rode to the first home victory for a French rider since 1954.

“The crowd were crazy. We already could see on Thursday how full the grandstands were, and the fans were supporting us all weekend,” Quartararo said.

“Unfortunately, I didn't win, but I can imagine how Johann is feeling. Congratulations to him!"

After the race, Quartararo was punished for “disobeying direct instructions from marshals, causing potential danger to yourself and others" as he tried in vain to rejoin.

The 2021 world champion will have to sit out the first 10 minutes of FP1 at the British Grand Prix in two weeks and also pay a €2000 fine.

Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP

Team director Massimo Meregalli said: “Our hearts go out to Fabio, who understandably is disappointed to have ended this home GP with a non-score.

“However, he was showing courageous riding on the opening lap.

“In the past, we have struggled in similar mixed conditions, but Fabio was very competitive up until his crash, so we take this as a positive sign for any further wet races we might have this season.”

Quartararo now sits seventh in the world championship standings with 56 points.

Team-mate Alex Rins was the only Yamaha to reach the finish, in twelfth.

Yamaha will resume testing at Misano on Tuesday ahead of Silverstone.