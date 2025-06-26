How to watch Dutch MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

This is how to watch the 2025 Dutch MotoGP on June 27-29, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Italian MotoGP start times below.

The 10th round of the season comes from Assen in the Netherlands.

Marc Marquez is 40 points clear at the top of the MotoGP standings after the last round at Mugello.

His brother Alex Marquez is second, and teammate Pecco Bagnaia is third.

But for Bagnaia, 110 points off the championship leader, his title hopes have surely gone.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 DUTCH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Dutch MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Dutch MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 DUTCH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

