Unseen footage captures Marc Marquez’s true feelings about Simon Crafar

Marc Marquez visisted MotoGP stewards at Mugello

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has praised new MotoGP chief steward Simon Crafar for how he handled an incident during his battle with Pecco Bagnaia in the Italian Grand Prix.

Both factory Ducati riders were called to the FIM stewards' office after last Sunday’s grand prix at Mugello over a tough the pair had while battling for the lead in the early stages.

The incident was not officially investigated, but both Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia were brought to the stewards to discuss it.

No action was subsequently taken, but Marquez praised chief steward Simon Crafar for wanting to speak to both riders and understand their perspectives.

Marc Marquez comments on Simon Crafar

“Nothing, it’s just MotoGP,” Marquez told Sky Italy when asked why he went to the stewards.

“Yeah [everything is fine], Simon Crafar is doing really well. He always wants to talk to all the riders and know all their opinions.

“In the end, it’s not like in the past when they called you in to tell you what you did wrong. They want to know what happened.”

Marquez was later caught by Dorna cameras in conversation with his former Gresini crew, where he added: “I like how they’re doing it, at least we talk things through.”

In a conversation with his crew chief Marco Rigamonti, Marquez revealed details of what was said in the meeting.

“They told me if you overtake, you need a wider line to leave space so he [Bagnaia] can go through.

“I was like, I went in with the bike at an angle, I had to stop the bike and stay on my line.

“It’s okay, because at least with Simon Crafar you can talk to him. You’re able to speak to him.”

Crafar, a winner in the 500cc class and former TV pundit, took on the role as chief MotoGP steward this year as Freddie Spencer’s replacement.

Spencer’s time as chief FIM steward was marred by repeated incidents of inconsistency, with riders frequently voicing upset at this.

Since the start of this season, stewarding consistency and the way Crafar deals with the riders has been met with widespread praise from the grid.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
27m ago
Maverick Vinales explains how he is “overriding” KTM MotoGP bike’s problems
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP News
28m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio's “big question mark” from Aragon test is answered
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
48m ago
Is this the non-Ducati rider most likely to achieve Dutch MotoGP podium?
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
54m ago
George Russell suggests drastic rule tweak after Red Bull’s “faff” Canada protest
George Russell
MotoGP News
56m ago
Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: ‘They’re trying to make a war between us’
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
59m ago
Kimi Antonelli outlines key change which his first F1 podium can bring
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri reveals McLaren’s stance on ‘Papaya rules’ after Lando Norris clash
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel to take top Red Bull job? Max Verstappen gives his verdict
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts after Sergio Perez reopens old wound
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly calls for review of F1 penalty points as Max Verstappen nears race ban
Pierre Gasly, Alpine