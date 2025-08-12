Nicky Hayden’s epic classic bike auctioned for punchy six-figure price

A classic Nicky Hayden bike is up for auction and could be yours if you stump up the hefty cost.

His 2008 Ducati Desmosedici GP8 with a United States flag livery is priced at $225,000 - $325,000 when it is auctioned by Sotheby's in Monterey this weekend.

It is currently in show bike condition, but could return to the track with the correct provision of parts.

It is a glorious tribute to ‘the Kentucky Kid’ who died in 2017.

This bike is from the inventory of the GP7 and GP8 bikes, with parts acquired directly from Ducati’s factory team in 2010.

Nicky Hayden's auctioned Ducati

Factory rider Nicky Hayden rode this US-inspired bike in a test at the end of the 2008 MotoGP season.

He then joined Casey Stoner in a stunning two-rider team for Ducati in 2009.

It had long been rumoured that Hayden turned down the chance to sign for Ducati, instead of Stoner, in 2007 because he wanted to stay at Honda. Stoner went on to win the MotoGP title.

But, immediately after the 2008 season, Hayden’s long association with Honda ended. He hopped onto the Ducati which is now being auctioned at the postseason test.

There are no sponsors on the GP8 which is being auctioned, in accordance with Hayden’s transfer from Honda to Ducati. Years later, this makes it an even more beautiful bike.

The frame of this bike was built in July 2008, it has a new and unused engine crankcase, and race-used fuel tank.