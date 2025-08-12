“Rumour” spread of unlikely Moto2 star “on shopping list” for MotoGP teams

The Moto2 rider most heavily linked with a promotion into MotoGP next year is Diogo Moreira but rumours suggest he could be followed by an unlikely rival.

Australian rider Senna Agius has supposedly caught the eye of MotoGP teams.

The 20-year-old rider is competing in his fourth Moto2 campaign but broke through with a maiden grand prix victory recently at Silverstone.

“I heard rumours even for this year for Senna to move to MotoGP,” Dorna report Jack Appleyard said on the Pit Talk podcast.

“He will be on the shopping list for a lot of teams for 2027.

“There was even talk, like we saw with Manu Gonzalez, of him trying a MotoGP bike before the end of this year, just to get his prepped potentially for a step up.

“I am not sure if that has gone cold. But it is potentially something he was trying to work towards.

“If he continues to make the progress he is, he will fight for the world championship next year then be a hot, hot candidate to be on the grid for 2027, which is the perfect time to move into MotoGP.”

Rivals Moreira and Gonzalez have been strongly linked with Honda and Trackhouse respectively next year, but Agius might have to wait an extra year for his promotion.

But in 2027, the new MotoGP regulations will come in. Pirelli will also replace Michelin as the tyre supplier.

Senna Agius to MotoGP in 2027?

Senna Agius

Agius has been backed as having the talent to cope with a step up.

“He is so methodical and precise in how he works,” Appleyard raved.

“He doesn’t get carried away, he slowly took small steps towards the front.

“Now he’s one of the strongest guys. Next year he will be a title contender.

“There won’t be too many who step up to MotoGP, maybe Diogo Moreira. A couple will move to Superbikes, Jake Dixon and Aron Canet.

“Next year it will be Manu Gonzalez, Senna and probably David Alonso fighting to be world champion.”

Agius interestingly has Daniel Ricciardo’s ex-manager Blake Friend in his corner.

“Sometimes you just get a feeling,” Appleyard said.

“The right rider with the right personality, the right passport which does help, the right people around him, the right results, the right trajectory.

“Everything is moving in the right direction for Senna.”