Pedro Acosta addresses KTM quit claim with Valentino Rossi's VR46 in the mix

After suggestions during the first half of the 2025 season that he could leave KTM’s MotoGP project at the end of the year, Pedro Acosta has become more enthused with the RC16 in recent weeks.

The Spanish rider ended the first part of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship with a double podium finish in Czechia, finishing second to Ducati’s championship-leading Marc Marquez in the Sprint, and then third behind Marquez and second-placed Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia in the Czech Grand Prix.

The results came at a time that saw the rumours of Acosta’s potential KTM exit – a switch to Ducati with the VR46 Racing Team had been rumoured since the second round of the season in Argentina – at the end of this year begin to recede, and afterwards the Spanish rider indicated strongly that he is now unlikely to move for the 2026 season.

Pedro Acosta addresses talk of KTM exit

“I’m quite happy where I am,” Pedro Acosta told MotoGP.com.

“It’s true that we are not where we expected [to be] this year, we are not where we dreamed this year, but, at the end, we are going away from this difficult moment.

“Now we have to keep going in this direction. Who knows what will happen in the future – I just have to jump on the bike, go as fast as I can, and try to give my 100 per cent.”

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider added that technical improvements could be on the at this weekend’s (15–17 August) Austrian Grand Prix, the Mattighofen brand’s home race.

“We are pushing each other every day to try, from my side, to be more precise, and I think KTM will push to bring something new before the Red Bull Ring,” he said.

“It’s not easy when you are in this hole, or in this tunnel – it’s quite difficult to see the light at the end.”

The Spanish rider said that he feels the experience of this season with KTM can help him to be a “stronger” rider.

“I think every sportsman in his professional career needs hard moments to become stronger,” he said.

“This will make a stronger Pedro, for sure, and more fast in one way.”