Teenage version of Marc Marquez scouted in Moto3 with more desire than his rivals

“He just has this drive and desire more than anyone else I’ve seen in Moto3"

Marquez, Quiles
Marquez, Quiles

A sensational teenage talent has been spotted in Moto3 with an uncanny likeness to Marc Marquez.

Marquez conquered the 125cc class in 2010 before stepping up to Moto2 where he only needed two seasons to win a second world championship.

But with Marquez now topping the MotoGP standings and on course for a ninth title overall, a rider with similar attributes is making waves in Moto3.

Maximo Quiles is only 17 years old and is in his rookie campaign in the class.

He sits fourth in the standings at the summer break and has won his maiden grand prix in Italy this season.

“Quiles? Talk about a star of the future, winning races in MotoGP,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“Absolutely, that kid is so talented.”

Last time out at Brno, Quiles outfought Dennis Foggia to finish as runner-up and extend a good record of finishing on the podium.

“Quiles is Marc Marquez, he has to win,” Hodgson said after another impressive ride from the teenager.

“He just has this drive and desire more than anyone else I’ve seen in Moto3.

“Five podiums in seven grands prix? It’s crazy. The kid has some talent.”

Max Quiles told us about Marc Marquez

Marquez, Quiles
Marquez, Quiles

There is another link between Marquez and Quiles.

Last year, Quiles signed up as the first client of Vertical Management, a talent agency run by Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

Moto3 even rewrote their age regulations to allow Quiles to race before he turned 18.

Quiles’ first grand prix podium in Moto3 was at the British Grand Prix, the same as Marquez’s.

At Silverstone, Crash.net to spoke to the talented prospect who previously raced in the European Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP.

“He doesn’t put any pressure," Quiles said about Marquez.

“He helps with the little details that also make a difference, so a lot of things.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicky Hayden’s epic classic bike auctioned for punchy six-figure price
1h ago
Nicky Hayden's auctioned Ducati
MotoGP News
“Rumour” spread of unlikely Moto2 star “on shopping list” for MotoGP teams
1h ago
Senna Agius
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta addresses KTM quit claim with Valentino Rossi's VR46 in the mix
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Rumoured Lewis Hamilton contract clause takes the power away from Ferrari
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Jack Miller’s fate up in the air but experts tell Yamaha what they should decide
2h ago
Jack Miller

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher makes controversial "biggest disappointment" of F1 2025 shout
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista criticises WorldSBK weight rule: "Making me risk my life"
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli points to what’s stopping him “unleashing full potential”
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Teenage version of Marc Marquez scouted in Moto3 with more desire than his rivals
3h ago
Marquez, Quiles
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin signals intent with Aprilia after “extremely intense” fitness regime
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.