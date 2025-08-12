Teenage version of Marc Marquez scouted in Moto3 with more desire than his rivals

A sensational teenage talent has been spotted in Moto3 with an uncanny likeness to Marc Marquez.

Marquez conquered the 125cc class in 2010 before stepping up to Moto2 where he only needed two seasons to win a second world championship.

But with Marquez now topping the MotoGP standings and on course for a ninth title overall, a rider with similar attributes is making waves in Moto3.

Maximo Quiles is only 17 years old and is in his rookie campaign in the class.

He sits fourth in the standings at the summer break and has won his maiden grand prix in Italy this season.

“Quiles? Talk about a star of the future, winning races in MotoGP,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“Absolutely, that kid is so talented.”

Last time out at Brno, Quiles outfought Dennis Foggia to finish as runner-up and extend a good record of finishing on the podium.

“Quiles is Marc Marquez, he has to win,” Hodgson said after another impressive ride from the teenager.

“He just has this drive and desire more than anyone else I’ve seen in Moto3.

“Five podiums in seven grands prix? It’s crazy. The kid has some talent.”

Max Quiles told us about Marc Marquez

Marquez, Quiles

There is another link between Marquez and Quiles.

Last year, Quiles signed up as the first client of Vertical Management, a talent agency run by Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

Moto3 even rewrote their age regulations to allow Quiles to race before he turned 18.

Quiles’ first grand prix podium in Moto3 was at the British Grand Prix, the same as Marquez’s.

At Silverstone, Crash.net to spoke to the talented prospect who previously raced in the European Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP.

“He doesn’t put any pressure," Quiles said about Marquez.

“He helps with the little details that also make a difference, so a lot of things.”