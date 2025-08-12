Jorge Martin signals intent with Aprilia after “extremely intense” fitness regime

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin says he is heading to the Austrian Grand Prix after an “extremely intense” summer.

The Spanish rider, who took his first MotoGP victory in the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, made his long-awaited return from injury at the Czech Grand Prix before the summer break and recorded an encouraging seventh-place finish.

The Aprilia Racing rider now feels he is “even more ready” for premier class competition after almost one month away from racing ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

“I can’t wait to get to Austria and to get back on the Aprilia,” said Jorge Martin.

“I worked hard this summer, and it was extremely intense, so I think I’m even more ready than I was in Brno.

“Now the goal is to improve along with the team and to keep getting to know one another, because we still have a lot of season ahead of us.

“We’ll continue growing together to achieve results as soon as possible.”

Martin took part in a gruelling and lengthy cycling event in Andorra over the summer break where he shaved 40 minutes from his personal-best.

Bezzecchi “really keen” for MotoGP return

Marco Bezzecchi’s Austrian Grand Prix will see him try to achieve his third podium in four Sunday races, having finished second in both the Netherlands and Czechia.

For the Italian, it could already be three from the last three without his crash from second in Germany, but the consistency of his performance means Bezzecchi goes to Spielberg with something to build on.

“I’m extremely happy to finally be back on the track after the summer break,” said Bezzecchi.

“I am really keen to be back on the bike.

“I like the track in Austria with its many hard braking sections.

“We’ll try to have another good weekend, picking up where we left off and continuing to work well with the team and have fun in the saddle.”