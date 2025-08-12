Ralf Schumacher makes controversial "biggest disappointment" of F1 2025 shout

Ralf Schumacher has criticised the team he believes has been the "biggest disappointment" of F1 2025.

Red Bull have been branded as the “biggest disappointment” of the 2025 F1 season by Ralf Schumacher.

Red Bull have struggled for performance this season and fallen to fourth place in the constructors’ championship, a whopping 365 points adrift of McLaren who are on course to retain their title.

The team’s competitive woes have seen Max Verstappen slip out of title contention and all but end the Dutchman’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive world title despite some brilliant drives that have seen him win two races.

Verstappen could only qualify eighth on the grid and slumped to a ninth place finish last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix as Red Bull’s underwhelming campaign continued prior to F1’s summer break.

Former F1 driver Schumacher feels Budapest marked Red Bull’s lowest point and claimed the team have “faded into irrelevance” during the season.

“If you look at the results now, you really have to say - and people won’t like me for saying this - the biggest disappointment from a team perspective has to be Red Bull,” Schumacher told the Backstage Boxxengasse podcast.

"Sure, they started the season OK, but now they’ve really faded into irrelevance. And the low point was honestly Budapest.

“I can’t even remember the last time Max Verstappen - outside his time in Toro Rosso - was that far back.”

Red Bull’s season to forget

Verstappen has scored 187 of the team’s 194 points with Red Bull’s second driver problem showing little sign of coming to an end.

Liam Lawson was signed to replace Sergio Perez for 2025 but lasted just two races before his nightmare spell was brought to an end.

Red Bull subsequently chose to swap Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda who has fared better, but is still lagging behind Verstappen and struggling to adapt to the RB21.

Red Bull’s season has also been overshadowed by the departure of Christian Horner, who was sacked following the British Grand Prix after 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes squad.

In some positive news, Verstappen has confirmed that he will stay at Red Bull next season amid intense speculation linking him with a move away.

Red Bull are facing the prospect of not winning a world title for the first time since 2020. 

