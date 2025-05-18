LCR warn Johann Zarco against quitting “magical connection”

Johann Zarco has been advised not to end the “magical connection” he enjoys with LCR Honda.

The future of the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid was already up for debate before last weekend’s sensational victory on home soil at Le Mans.

Zarco has admitted that a promotion into Honda’s factory team for 2026 would appeal.

But LCR owner Lucio Cecchinello is desperate to cling onto his star man.

The celebrations between team and rider after he won the French MotoGP were emotional.

“It means a lot to us. This is a sign that there is a true relationship between him and the crew, and the mechanics,” Cecchinello told TNT Sports.

“Considering his future - because everyone is talking about the future of Johann Zarco - I believe it would be a pity to break down the magical connection between him and the engineers, the crew chief, the technical director.

“I hope that we continue to work together.”

Zarco insists that negotiations with Honda - about whether to move into the factory team next year, or stay at LCR - are positive.

However, a move might be purely about prestige and honour because Zarco already benefits from full factory support while in Honda’s satellite garage.

Factory rider Luca Marini is out of contract at the end of this year, and it is his race seat which Zarco covets.

But Marini insists he is also in talks with Honda so could retain his place.

LCR reveal an app inspired Johann Zarco strategy call

Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco

Zarco profited from his strategy to win a wild French MotoGP. He was one of just four riders to stay on wet tyres as the conditions changed.

“Honestly speaking, we had a couple of radar apps. I saw, and I told him, in 20 minutes more rain will come,” Cecchinello said.

“So we were honestly confident.

“I showed him the radar and said: ‘This is coming’.

“He worked from this. It was the perfect choice.”

Honda’s last MotoGP win was two years ago - also scored by the LCR team, via Alex Rins at the Circuit of the Americas.

But Zarco’s latest win is proof that the Honda project, much-maligned for years, is on the way up.

“I am living a dream. We didn’t expect such a result,” Cecchinello said.

“He did an amazing race. He was lapping one second faster than Marc Marquez.

“We hoped he would slow down! He had a 20-second margin.

“We will remember this race for the rest of our lives.

“Basically, he was lapping three tenths faster in T1, three tenths faster in T2…

“Considering Marc is a reference in the wet. Marc admitted he pushed, kept seeing eight seconds, so gave up.

“These conditions are very tricky.

“It’s the result of the work of everybody. The work of HRC, the engineers.”

Cecchinello insists he wants more from Honda’s improving project.

“Still, there is a gap to cover. There is work to be done,” he vowed.

“Compared to the other Ducatis, we are basically half-a-second slower at most race tracks. Compared to Marc Marquez, we are eight tenths slower.

“We have a lot to do, still. But we are on the right path.”