Pecco Bagnaia insists Ducati “needs to give me more” from 2025 MotoGP bike

Pecco Bagnaia says Ducati “needs to give me something more” from its 2025 MotoGP bike because “I cannot feel anything” on it following a miserable French Grand Prix.

The double world champion has been on the back foot since the campaign started, but last weekend’s French marked his worst weekend of the new sprint era.

Pecco Bagnaia crashed out of the sprint race and then was taken down in the grand prix by Enea Bastianini, leading to him scoring nothing and slipping 51 points adrift of Marc Marquez in the championship.

The Italian came into the weekend admitting he cannot get the front feeling from the he needs and that he must adapt to this.

However, he is urging Ducati to do more to help him as he has “touched the bottom” of his woes.

Pecco Bagnaia: 'My team needs to explain to me'

Pecco Bagnaia

“This is something that my team needs to explain to me, needs to give me something more,” he said of his lack of front end feeling to the official MotoGP website.

“I know they are trying everything to help me, but after six race weekends we are not finding the solutions.

“Right now my feeling is very bad on the bike because I cannot feel anything, I don’t receive any feedback from the bike.

“I can make fastest laps or ride four seconds slower: my bike is giving me the same feedback.

“So, like this it’s very difficult. It’s the same from Thailand.

“Today we touched the bottom, so to improve on this is easier. We need to find it as soon as possible, but it’s something that right now is difficult to find.”

Bagnaia finished the grand prix at Le Mans a lapped 16th, having pitted for his dry bike because the machine he started on - fitted with wets, which would prove to be the correct strategy - was damaged.

He needed to pit again for wet tyres, but when he did so his bike wasn’t ready, which delayed him further.

“I was starting with the wet tyres because I was looking at every forecast, which was saying the rain was coming,” he added.

“And I was on the correct strategy. I started, on the straight I spun [the rear] a lot and many riders overtook me.

“Then I entered into corner three quite carefully, then Enea on slick tyres braked normally and we collided.

“Apart from that, when I restarted I was still able to finish in the top five but I needed to stop because my bike was very damaged.

“So, my team needed to solve the problems and when I stopped the bike wasn’t ready again.

“So, a lot of problems. Nothing worked in general from [Saturday], so one of the worst weekends, absolutely.”