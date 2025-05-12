Johann Zarco’s shock victory in Sunday’s French MotoGP also came at a pivotal moment in his 2026 Honda contract negotiations.

Zarco delivered a masterclass in wet-dry conditions at Le Mans, becoming the first French rider to win his home grand prix since 1954.

But he also gave Honda a much-needed first MotoGP victory since Alex Rins at COTA in 2023 - also aboard an LCR machine.

With Zarco already the top Honda rider in the world championship standings, Sunday’s win added further weight to his campaign for a factory seat next season, in place of Luca Marini, whose contract also expires this year.

“I’m so happy to get a second victory in MotoGP. But clearly to have it here, it’s even more special,” said Zarco, whose previous win was with Pramac Ducati.

“What makes me very happy too is this historic line in the motorcycle book, about winning the French GP as a French rider.”

“Plus, there’s Honda. Rins came to me and said, ‘You’ve stolen from me the last victory of Honda!’

"When he told me that, I was kind of proud because I didn’t realise it straight away.”

“I will stay with Honda... Now it will be a question of time”

Asked directly whether Sunday's result might help secure a move to the official Honda team for 2026, Zarco replied:

“Maybe! The discussions with Honda were very, very good even before the victory.

"Because the work I’m doing and the feeling I have with them, with the team, and the way we work, we are very happy.

“And so, I know that I will stay with Honda, we just need to decide if… I’m waiting on what Honda really wants. We are speaking very clearly also with Lucio.

“We have the full support from Honda, even in LCR. But clearly, victory can give a bit more, so let’s see.

"But the discussion is so positive. Now it will be a question of time to know where to go.”

Zarco is sixth in the world championship with Marini 13th, Joan Mir 19th and rookie Somkiat Chantra yet to score.

The most recent MotoGP victory for Honda's factory team was by current Ducati title leader Marc Marquez at Misano in 2021.