2025 Six Hours of Sao Paulo - Full World Endurance Championship entry list
Check out the full entry list for the Six Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.
The Sao Paulo entry list features several notable changes, most notably due to a clash with Formula E's double header in Berlin.
Robin Frijns will be absent from the No. 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 to race at Berlin with Envision Racing, with the German manufacturer calling in Marco Wittmann from its IMSA programme as the Dutchman's replacement.
Peugeot duo Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne will also be prioritising Formula E over their WEC commitments, but the French car brand will not be replacing them. Instead, both the 9X8 will feature two-driver line-ups.
It's a similar story at Toyota, which hasn't called in a substitute for Frijns' Formula E teammate Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 GR010 Hybrid.
Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries and Norman Nato will forego the Berlin FE races to take part in the Sao Paulo WEC event with Toyota and Cadillac respectively.
As previously revealed, Porsche will also contest the Brazilian round of the championship with two drivers in each of its factory cars.
In LMGT3, Yuichi Nakayama will replace Ben Barnicoat in the No. 78 ASP Lexus due to Barnicoat's prior arrangement in the conflicting IMSA SportsCar Championship event in Canada - which is only open to LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD teams.
Michelle Gatting has been listed in the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 GT3 R after missing the Le Mans 24 Hours due to an injury she picked up during a pitstop in practice.
The WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo is scheduled on 13 July.
Hypercar class
|Car No.
|Team
|Car
|Driver
|007
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|Harry Tincknell
|Tom Gamble
|009
|Aston Martin THOR Team
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|Alex Riberas
|Marco Sørensen
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Julien Andlauer
|Michael Christensen
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|Kévin Estre
|Laurens Vanthoor
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Mike Conway
|Kamui Kobayashi
|Nyck de Vries
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|Brendon Hartley
|Ryō Hirakawa
|12
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Alex Lynn
|Norman Nato
|Will Stevens
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|Dries Vanthoor
|Raffaele Marciello
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|René Rast
|Marco Wittmann
|Sheldon van der Linde
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|Paul-Loup Chatin
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|Charles Milesi
|36
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|Jules Gounon
|Frédéric Makowiecki
|Mick Schumacher
|38
|Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Earl Bamber
|Sébastien Bourdais
|Jenson Button
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Antonio Fuoco
|Miguel Molina
|Nicklas Nielsen
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
|James Calado
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|Robert Kubica
|Yifei Ye
|Philip Hanson
|93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Paul di Resta
|Mikkel Jensen
|94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|Loïc Duval
|Malthe Jakobsen
|99
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|Neel Jani
|Nicolas Pino
|Nicolás Varrone
LMGT3 class
|Car No.
|Team
|Car
|Driver
|10
|Racing Spirit of Léman
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|Anthony McIntosh
|Eduardo Barrichello
|Valentin Hasse Clot
|21
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|François Hériaud
|Simon Mann
|Alessio Rovera
|27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|Ian James
|Zacharie Robichon
|Mattia Drudi
|31
|The Bend Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3
|Yasser Shahin
|Timur Boguslavskiy
|Augusto Farfus
|33
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|Ben Keating
|Jonny Edgar
|Daniel Juncadella
|46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 LMGT3
|Ahmad Al Harthy
|Valentino Rossi
|Kelvin van der Linde
|54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|Thomas Flohr
|Francesco Castellacci
|Davide Rigon
|59
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|James Cottingham
|Sébastien Baud
|Grégoire Saucy
|60
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|Andrew Gilbert
|Lorcan Hanafin
|Fran Rueda
|61
|Iron Lynx
|Mercedes-AMG LMGT3
|Martin Berry
|Lin Hodenius
|Maxime Martin
|77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|Bernardo Sousa
|Ben Tuck
|Benjamin Barker
|78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|Arnold Robin
|Finn Gehrsitz
|Yuichi Nakayama
|81
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|Tom Van Rompuy
|Rui Andrade
|Charlie Eastwood
|85
|Iron Dames
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|Célia Martin
|Rahel Frey
|Michelle Gatting
|87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F LMGT3
|Petru Umbrărescu
|Clemens Schmid
|José María López
|88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang LMGT3
|Stefano Gattuso
|Giammarco Levorato
|Dennis Olsen
|92
|Manthey 1st Phorm
|Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|Ryan Hardwick
|Riccardo Pera
|Richard Lietz
|95
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|Darren Leung
|Sean Gelael
|Marino Sato