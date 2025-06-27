2025 Six Hours of Sao Paulo - Full World Endurance Championship entry list

Check out the full entry list for the Six Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth round of the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

Race start
Race start
© XPB Images

The Sao Paulo entry list features several notable changes, most notably due to a clash with Formula E's double header in Berlin.

Robin Frijns will be absent from the No. 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 to race at Berlin with Envision Racing, with the German manufacturer calling in Marco Wittmann from its IMSA programme as the Dutchman's replacement.

Peugeot duo Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne will also be prioritising Formula E over their WEC commitments, but the French car brand will not be replacing them. Instead, both the 9X8 will feature two-driver line-ups. 

It's a similar story at Toyota, which hasn't called in a substitute for Frijns' Formula E teammate Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 GR010 Hybrid.

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries and Norman Nato will forego the Berlin FE races to take part in the Sao Paulo WEC event with Toyota and Cadillac respectively.

As previously revealed, Porsche will also contest the Brazilian round of the championship with two drivers in each of its factory cars.

In LMGT3, Yuichi Nakayama will replace Ben Barnicoat in the No. 78 ASP Lexus due to Barnicoat's prior arrangement in the conflicting IMSA SportsCar Championship event in Canada - which is only open to LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD teams.

Michelle Gatting has been listed in the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 GT3 R after missing the Le Mans 24 Hours due to an injury she picked up during a pitstop in practice.

The WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo is scheduled on 13 July.

Hypercar class

Car No.TeamCarDriver
007Aston Martin THOR TeamAston Martin ValkyrieHarry Tincknell
   Tom Gamble
009Aston Martin THOR TeamAston Martin ValkyrieAlex Riberas
   Marco Sørensen
5Porsche Penske MotorsportPorsche 963Julien Andlauer
   Michael Christensen
6Porsche Penske MotorsportPorsche 963Kévin Estre
   Laurens Vanthoor
7Toyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR010 HybridMike Conway
   Kamui Kobayashi
   Nyck de Vries
8Toyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR010 HybridBrendon Hartley
   Ryō Hirakawa
12Cadillac Hertz Team JOTACadillac V-Series.RAlex Lynn
   Norman Nato
   Will Stevens
15BMW M Team WRTBMW M Hybrid V8Dries Vanthoor
   Raffaele Marciello
   Kevin Magnussen
20BMW M Team WRTBMW M Hybrid V8René Rast
   Marco Wittmann
   Sheldon van der Linde
35Alpine Endurance TeamAlpine A424Paul-Loup Chatin
   Ferdinand Habsburg
   Charles Milesi
36Alpine Endurance TeamAlpine A424Jules Gounon
   Frédéric Makowiecki
   Mick Schumacher
38Cadillac Hertz Team JOTACadillac V-Series.REarl Bamber
   Sébastien Bourdais
   Jenson Button
50Ferrari AF CorseFerrari 499PAntonio Fuoco
   Miguel Molina
   Nicklas Nielsen
51Ferrari AF CorseFerrari 499PAlessandro Pier Guidi
   James Calado
   Antonio Giovinazzi
83AF CorseFerrari 499PRobert Kubica
   Yifei Ye
   Philip Hanson
93Peugeot TotalEnergiesPeugeot 9X8Paul di Resta
   Mikkel Jensen
94Peugeot TotalEnergiesPeugeot 9X8Loïc Duval
   Malthe Jakobsen
99Proton CompetitionPorsche 963Neel Jani
   Nicolas Pino
   Nicolás Varrone

LMGT3 class

Car No.TeamCarDriver
10Racing Spirit of LémanAston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3Anthony McIntosh
   Eduardo Barrichello
   Valentin Hasse Clot
21Vista AF CorseFerrari 296 LMGT3François Hériaud
   Simon Mann
   Alessio Rovera
27Heart of Racing TeamAston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3Ian James
   Zacharie Robichon
   Mattia Drudi
31The Bend Team WRTBMW M4 LMGT3Yasser Shahin
   Timur Boguslavskiy
   Augusto Farfus
33TF SportCorvette Z06 LMGT3.RBen Keating
   Jonny Edgar
   Daniel Juncadella
46Team WRTBMW M4 LMGT3Ahmad Al Harthy
   Valentino Rossi
   Kelvin van der Linde
54Vista AF CorseFerrari 296 LMGT3Thomas Flohr
   Francesco Castellacci
   Davide Rigon
59United AutosportsMcLaren 720S LMGT3 EvoJames Cottingham
   Sébastien Baud
   Grégoire Saucy
60Iron LynxMercedes-AMG LMGT3Andrew Gilbert
   Lorcan Hanafin
   Fran Rueda
61Iron LynxMercedes-AMG LMGT3Martin Berry
   Lin Hodenius
   Maxime Martin
77Proton CompetitionFord Mustang LMGT3Bernardo Sousa
   Ben Tuck
   Benjamin Barker
78Akkodis ASP TeamLexus RC F LMGT3Arnold Robin
   Finn Gehrsitz
   Yuichi Nakayama
81TF SportCorvette Z06 LMGT3.RTom Van Rompuy
   Rui Andrade
   Charlie Eastwood
85Iron DamesPorsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3Célia Martin
   Rahel Frey
   Michelle Gatting
87Akkodis ASP TeamLexus RC F LMGT3Petru Umbrărescu
   Clemens Schmid
   José María López
88Proton CompetitionFord Mustang LMGT3Stefano Gattuso
   Giammarco Levorato
   Dennis Olsen
92Manthey 1st PhormPorsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3Ryan Hardwick
   Riccardo Pera
   Richard Lietz
95United AutosportsMcLaren 720S LMGT3 EvoDarren Leung
   Sean Gelael
   Marino Sato

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
17m ago
“Great improvement” lifts Fabio Quartararo to fastest time in Assen practice
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
28m ago
Valentino Rossi causes a stir with odd social media behaviour
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
31m ago
Update on Marc Marquez's condition after two heavy crashes at Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez
F1 Results
32m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli urged “to think a bit more” as criticism grows
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia hint at imminent Jorge Martin test return - but won't "push" him to race
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Everything Toto Wolff said - and didn’t say - about signing Max Verstappen
George Russell and Max Verstappen
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo tops twice red-flagged Practice, Marc Marquez crashes
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP