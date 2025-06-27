2025 Six Hours of Sao Paulo - Full World Endurance Championship entry list

The Sao Paulo entry list features several notable changes, most notably due to a clash with Formula E's double header in Berlin.

Robin Frijns will be absent from the No. 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 to race at Berlin with Envision Racing, with the German manufacturer calling in Marco Wittmann from its IMSA programme as the Dutchman's replacement.

Peugeot duo Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne will also be prioritising Formula E over their WEC commitments, but the French car brand will not be replacing them. Instead, both the 9X8 will feature two-driver line-ups.

It's a similar story at Toyota, which hasn't called in a substitute for Frijns' Formula E teammate Sebastien Buemi in the No. 8 GR010 Hybrid.

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries and Norman Nato will forego the Berlin FE races to take part in the Sao Paulo WEC event with Toyota and Cadillac respectively.

As previously revealed, Porsche will also contest the Brazilian round of the championship with two drivers in each of its factory cars.

In LMGT3, Yuichi Nakayama will replace Ben Barnicoat in the No. 78 ASP Lexus due to Barnicoat's prior arrangement in the conflicting IMSA SportsCar Championship event in Canada - which is only open to LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD teams.

Michelle Gatting has been listed in the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 GT3 R after missing the Le Mans 24 Hours due to an injury she picked up during a pitstop in practice.

The WEC 6 Hours of Sao Paulo is scheduled on 13 July.

Hypercar class

Car No. Team Car Driver 007 Aston Martin THOR Team Aston Martin Valkyrie Harry Tincknell Tom Gamble 009 Aston Martin THOR Team Aston Martin Valkyrie Alex Riberas Marco Sørensen 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Julien Andlauer Michael Christensen 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Kévin Estre Laurens Vanthoor 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Mike Conway Kamui Kobayashi Nyck de Vries 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Brendon Hartley Ryō Hirakawa 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac V-Series.R Alex Lynn Norman Nato Will Stevens 15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 Dries Vanthoor Raffaele Marciello Kevin Magnussen 20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 René Rast Marco Wittmann Sheldon van der Linde 35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424 Paul-Loup Chatin Ferdinand Habsburg Charles Milesi 36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424 Jules Gounon Frédéric Makowiecki Mick Schumacher 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac V-Series.R Earl Bamber Sébastien Bourdais Jenson Button 50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Antonio Fuoco Miguel Molina Nicklas Nielsen 51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P Alessandro Pier Guidi James Calado Antonio Giovinazzi 83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P Robert Kubica Yifei Ye Philip Hanson 93 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8 Paul di Resta Mikkel Jensen 94 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8 Loïc Duval Malthe Jakobsen 99 Proton Competition Porsche 963 Neel Jani Nicolas Pino Nicolás Varrone

LMGT3 class