Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo unveiled ahead of Spa 24 Hours

Ferrari took the wraps off the updated version of its 296 GT3 contender on the eve of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo incorporates a raft of upgrades developed through feedback from customer teams and data gathered during the first two seasons of competition with the original 296 GT3.

Ferrari says almost all of the car’s bodywork has been revised, including the front floor, splitter and bumper appendages, while the rear diffuser has been reworked following a “thorough and careful review.” Updates have also been made to the front wheel arch louvers to improve airflow to the rear air intakes.

The Italian manufacturer explained that the aero changes were aimed at making the car more “predictable” and “stable” across a variety of race scenarios, while maintaining the same level of downforce and aerodynamic efficiency.

Visually, the Evo version stands apart from its predecessor through the addition of twin air intakes on the bonnet and a redesigned rear wing, which features a quick-adjustment mechanism that mechanics to change the wing angle using a single screw.

Ferrari claims the new intakes, coupled with optimised brake ducts, help increase airflow to the front brakes by 20 percent.

Cockpit comfort has also been improved with upgrades to the air conditioning system, including the addition of a new fan.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo is set to be homologated once final aerodynamic refinements are complete and will be available to customer teams for the 2026 season. Teams will have the option to purchase the car outright or convert existing chassis using an upgrade kit.

Since making its debut in 2023, the V6-powered 296 GT3 has enjoyed condierable success, including an outright win in the Nurburgring 24 Hours on its debut and a class victory in the Daytona 24 Hours. AF Corse also secured the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup teams’ title with the car.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo © Ferrari