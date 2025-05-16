Why isn’t David Croft doing Sky F1 commentary in Imola and who is his replacement?

David Croft will be absent from Sky F1's coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

David Croft
David Croft

David Croft will be missing from the Sky Sports F1 commentary booth at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

This is due to Croft, who has been the lead commentator on Sky Sports’ F1 coverage since its first season in 2012, stepping back from several races this season.

Sky Sports announced a major change to their F1 coverage last season with Croft absent at three races in 2024, which marked the first time he was not present at a grand prix during his time with the UK broadcaster.

Last season Croft missed Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan - and the 54-year-old Briton is set to skip the same three rounds again this season.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision last year, Croft told The Independent: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world.”

Just as last season, Croft’s replacement at this weekend’s race at Imola will be Harry Benjamin.

Who is Harry Benjamin?

Harry Benjamin
Harry Benjamin

Benjamin stepped in for Croft last season when he made his broadcasting debut for Sky Sports F1.

Since March 2022, Benjamin has led BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of F1 while freelancing for Sky Sports F1.

Prior to his F1 work, Benjamin commentating on Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Super Cup.

He also worked for Crash.net on our MotoGP podcast.

He has also worked as a voiceover artist for Arsenal FC, appeared on Netflix’s Drive to Survive F1 documentary series and hosted on the main stage at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Before switching careers, Benjamin worked in the performing arts industry and trained as an actor, performing in the West End, as well as working on major feature films.

Benjamin uses the trademark “it’s eyes to the lights and foot to the floor” to start a race he is commentating on.

Rotation has become a more common part of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage amid a growing calendar which now comprises a gruelling 24-race schedule.

Even co-commentator Martin Brundle skips several races throughout the season. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

