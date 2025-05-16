All but two F1 teams are bringing new parts to this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

With the European leg of the 2025 F1 season upon us and the first round taking place at Imola, this is often the time of the year teams will start introducing significant upgrades to their cars in a bid to find more performance.

F1's leading teams McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes will all debut updates at Imola as they leave no stone unturned in their respective bids to improve their fortunes.

Here are the upgrades brought by each team to the seventh round of the season...

McLaren

Rear Corner - Performance: Revised rear corner. Update to multiple Rear Corner and Suspension components resulting in improved flow conditioning and overall increase in rear aerodynamic load.

Rear Wing - Circuit specific: High Downforce Rear Wing resulting in an efficient increase in aerodynamic load with a more loaded mainplane and flap, suitable for high downforce circuits.

Beam Wing - Circuit specific: In conjunction with the high downforce Rear Wing, a more loaded Beam Wing was developed to efficiently increase aerodynamic load.

Front Suspension - Reliability: A small modification has been applied to the Front Suspension aiming at increased clearance to other suspension members for improved reliability.

Oscar Piastri

Ferrari

Rear Corner - Performance: Revised scoop geometry and winglet arrangement. This update is not track specific and within the

standard development cycle. Geometrical changes are small, nevertheless focused on improving specific flow features, returning local loading benefits.

Rear Wing and Beam Wing - Circuit specific: Higher downforce top and lower rear wing profiles.This rear wing cluster is carried over from last season and adds up to the pool of available downforce levels. Currently not the prime choice, but covers possible lower grip conditions.

Red Bull

Coke/Engine Cover - Performance: Revised radiator duct inlet and sidepod shape to suit a re-optimisation of the inlet, surrounding geometry and stays to gain overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Rear Suspension - Performance: Revised fairing around one suspension member. Subtle change to better optimise the shape towards the inboard region for a further aerodynamic efficiency gain.

Rear Corner - Performance: Revised wheel bodywork inlet and exit ducts Minor changes to tidy up and optimise the local flow fields to gain aerodynamic efficiency.

Mercedes

Front Suspension - Performance: Reprofiled suspension fairings. All leg fairings reprofiled to improve aerodynamic robustness in a variety of conditions - improving flow to the rear of the car and consequently floor load.

Front Wing - Performance: Reprofiled front wing elements. Redistribution of chordwise and spanwise front wing load through element reprofiling, producing a change in upwash field behind the wing resulting in improved onset flow to the rear of the car.

Coke/Engine Cover - Circuit specific: Subtle change to engine cover shape. Upper surface geometry change improves onset flow to the rear wing, gaining local load, whilst also improving engine cooling efficiency.

Aston Martin

Halo - Performance: The local detail around the rear halo mounts has

been revised with a reduced fin. Changes to the management of the flow around the cockpit alter the load generated in that area as well as affecting the flow behind this region.

Floor Body - Performance: The main body of the floor has evolved slightly with the fences and floor edge. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the floor increasing the local load generated on the lower surface and hence performance.

Floor Fences - Performance: The fences have revised curvature and local details. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the floor increasing the local load generated on the lower surface and hence performance.

Floor Edge - Performance: Small changes to the details of the floor edge wing

and the main floor inboard of this. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the floor increasing the local load generated on the lower surface and hence performance.

Diffuser - Performance: The shoulder of the diffuser has been updated. The revised shapes improve the flowfield under the floor increasing the local load generated on the lower surface and hence performance.

Coke/Engine Cover - Performance: Change to the curvature of the coke. This revised shape is developed alongside the floor edge details to improve the performance of the floor as above.

Beam Wing - Performance: The beam wing sections are reduced in incidence

compared to the previous version. The reduction in aggression of the beam wing elements reduce downforce but also drag for an overall efficiency improvement at this rear wing level.

Aston Martin have brought a huge upgrade to Imola

Alpine

Front wing - Performance: Reprofiled front wing and flap. The front wing has been redesigned to redistribute the load across its elements and offer local load gains across its operating range.

Coke/Engine Cover - Performance: Reprofiled rear bodywork panel. The rearward bodywork panel has been reprofiled to improve the flowfield delivery at the rear of the car and gain efficient load.

Haas

Floor Body - Performance: Front floor contraction shape modified. The new front floor contraction shape facilitates a cleaner flow delivery to the rear end of the car, resulting in higher energy extraction from the floor and, consequently, enhanced performance.

Floor Edge - Performance: Slimmer floor edge. This new floor edge works in conjunction with the front floor contraction to ensure a cleaner flow delivery to the rear.

Diffuser - Performance: Expansion rate modified. The altered incoming flow necessitates a new expansion rate for the diffuser. The updated floor package delivers higher performance across a wide range of ride heights.

Rear Corner - Performance: Updated ancillaries and IB drum face shape. The lower element of the rear brake duct now features a revised trim and shape, allowing for local load extraction and better control of the tire wake. Additional load is achieved through a revision of the upper winglets, which now include more elements.

Rear Suspension - Performance: Lower suspension fairing shape. Together with the new top and bottom corner ancillaries also the lower suspension fairing in its outer portion was updated to support the surrounding changes.

Racing Bulls

Floor Body - Performance: The volume within the underfloor channels has been modified, with subsequent adjustments to the fence camber and floor edge winglet positions. The channels in the forward floor create local downforce, but also define the downstream flow conditions for the rest of the floor. This update increases local load without degrading this downstream flow.

Coke/Engine Cover - Performance: The undercut shape of the sidepod has been modified, and a chassis winglet added. The shape of the bodywork undercut has been developed to promote high energy flow towards the back of the car and the floor edge wing. The chassis winglet helps to manage the airflow reaching the rear wing.

Williams and Sauber are the only teams not to submit any updates for this event.