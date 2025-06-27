2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 to round out Friday practice at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m04.580s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m04.737s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m04.898s
4Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.022s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m05.190s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.229s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.292s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.411s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.457s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m05.511s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.537s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m05.543s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m05.547s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.613s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.698s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.765s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.814s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.835s
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.918s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.176s

Lando Norris edged out McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the fastest time in second practice at the Red Bull Ring. 

The Briton was 0.157 seconds quicker than Piastri during the soft tyre runs in the afternoon. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third-fastest, 0.318s off the pace. 

Lance Stroll was fourth in his Aston Martin, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and FP1 pacesetter George Russell. 

Yuki Tsunoda was an encouraging seventh for Red Bull, while Gabriel Bortoleto once again placed his Sauber inside the top 10. 

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton respectively. 

George Russell fastest in FP1

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.542s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.607s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m05.766s
4Alex DunneIRLMcLaren F1 Team1m05.766s
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.780s
6Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.874s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.946s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m06.017s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m06.099s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m06.110s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m06.130s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m06.140s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.160s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m06.170s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m06.189s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m06.246s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m06.262s
18Dino BeganovicSWEScuderia Ferrari HP1m06.369s
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m06.510s
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m06.738s

Canadian Grand Prix winner Russell put his Mercedes at the top of the timesheet in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring. 

The Mercedes driver was just 0.065 seconds faster than Max Verstappen, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren. 

F2 championship leader Alex Dunne was an eye-catching fourth as he made his F1 practice debut, standing in for Lando Norris. 

Pierre Gasly was fifth for Alpine, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton encountered gearbox issues early in FP1 but ended up ninth, half a second off the pace for Ferrari. 

Isack Hadjar rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls. 

Dino Beganovic was handed his F1 practice bow by Ferrari as he deputised for Charles Leclerc and finished 18th fastest. 

