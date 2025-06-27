2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 to round out Friday practice at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris sets pace in FP2

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m04.580s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m04.737s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m04.898s 4 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.022s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m05.190s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.229s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.292s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.411s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.457s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m05.511s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.537s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m05.543s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m05.547s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.613s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.698s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.765s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.814s 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.835s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.918s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.176s

Lando Norris edged out McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the fastest time in second practice at the Red Bull Ring.

The Briton was 0.157 seconds quicker than Piastri during the soft tyre runs in the afternoon.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third-fastest, 0.318s off the pace.

Lance Stroll was fourth in his Aston Martin, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and FP1 pacesetter George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda was an encouraging seventh for Red Bull, while Gabriel Bortoleto once again placed his Sauber inside the top 10.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

George Russell fastest in FP1

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.542s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.607s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m05.766s 4 Alex Dunne IRL McLaren F1 Team 1m05.766s 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.780s 6 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.874s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.946s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m06.017s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m06.099s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m06.110s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m06.130s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m06.140s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.160s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m06.170s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m06.189s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m06.246s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m06.262s 18 Dino Beganovic SWE Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m06.369s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m06.510s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m06.738s

Canadian Grand Prix winner Russell put his Mercedes at the top of the timesheet in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.

The Mercedes driver was just 0.065 seconds faster than Max Verstappen, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren.

F2 championship leader Alex Dunne was an eye-catching fourth as he made his F1 practice debut, standing in for Lando Norris.

Pierre Gasly was fifth for Alpine, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton encountered gearbox issues early in FP1 but ended up ninth, half a second off the pace for Ferrari.

Isack Hadjar rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls.

Dino Beganovic was handed his F1 practice bow by Ferrari as he deputised for Charles Leclerc and finished 18th fastest.