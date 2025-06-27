2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 to round out Friday practice at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris sets pace in FP2
|2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.580s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.737s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m04.898s
|4
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.022s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m05.190s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.229s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.292s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.411s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.457s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m05.511s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.537s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m05.543s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m05.547s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.613s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.698s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.765s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.814s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.835s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.918s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.176s
Lando Norris edged out McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the fastest time in second practice at the Red Bull Ring.
The Briton was 0.157 seconds quicker than Piastri during the soft tyre runs in the afternoon.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third-fastest, 0.318s off the pace.
Lance Stroll was fourth in his Aston Martin, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and FP1 pacesetter George Russell.
Yuki Tsunoda was an encouraging seventh for Red Bull, while Gabriel Bortoleto once again placed his Sauber inside the top 10.
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton completed the top-10 for Aston Martin and Lewis Hamilton respectively.
George Russell fastest in FP1
|2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.542s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.607s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m05.766s
|4
|Alex Dunne
|IRL
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m05.766s
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.780s
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.874s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.946s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m06.017s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m06.099s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m06.110s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m06.130s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m06.140s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.160s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m06.170s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m06.189s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m06.246s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m06.262s
|18
|Dino Beganovic
|SWE
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m06.369s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m06.510s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m06.738s
Canadian Grand Prix winner Russell put his Mercedes at the top of the timesheet in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.
The Mercedes driver was just 0.065 seconds faster than Max Verstappen, while F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third-quickest for McLaren.
F2 championship leader Alex Dunne was an eye-catching fourth as he made his F1 practice debut, standing in for Lando Norris.
Pierre Gasly was fifth for Alpine, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton encountered gearbox issues early in FP1 but ended up ninth, half a second off the pace for Ferrari.
Isack Hadjar rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls.
Dino Beganovic was handed his F1 practice bow by Ferrari as he deputised for Charles Leclerc and finished 18th fastest.