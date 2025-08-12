Mercedes point to secret value of Valtteri Bottas which TV cameras won't see

Mercedes explain the influence Valtteri Bottas has had on the team in F1 2025.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes have detailed what Valtteri Bottas has brought to the team in his reserve driver role.

Bottas, who won 10 grands prix for Mercedes when he drove for the Silver Arrows between 2017 and 2021 where he raced alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, returned to the Brackley outfit as reserve driver for the 2025 season after losing his Sauber seat at the end of last year.

The 35-year-old Finn has embedded himself into Mercedes on race weekends, where he has not only acted as a back-up for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but also taken part in engineering meetings, carried out simulator work, and even got involved in the team’s social media videos.

Bottas’ experience has proven invaluable to Mercedes, while it has also helped Antonelli during his rookie F1 campaign.

“It's been fantastic having him back in the family at Mercedes,” Mercedes communications chief and team representative Bradley Lord told select media including Crash.net at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Obviously he was a cherished member of the team when he drove for us and bringing him back he's been able to bring his experience, his insight, his expert eye on the race weekend, not just for Kimi and around that but also for the engineers and offering perspective, drivers’ perspective and things like that on a number of different things we've had that.

“We've had work in the simulator as well, so some of the work he's done there has been very valuable and TPC testing and keeping him fresh and sharp driving an F1 car but also performing that role too.

“Although it's not the performance priority, he's brought his lightness and sense of humour into the team, how we can communicate but also working with our partners and sponsors as well he's been a good part of sharing that workload.

“Knowing that again, that is a big adjustment for a rookie driver so having Valtteri there has been an important part of helping Kimi integrate into the world of F1 and adjust to it and cope with its demands too.”

Bottas has embedded himself at Mercedes
Bottas has embedded himself at Mercedes

Mercedes support Valtteri Bottas’ quest to return full-time

Bottas is eyeing a full-time seat to return to racing in F1 and Mercedes are backing him in his quest, though they would be happy to retain his services in 2026.

“We know Valtteri's priority is to try and find a race seat for 2026. He's eminently qualified to do that and I'd say a front-running candidate in that regard as well,” Lord explained.

“If that doesn't happen for whatever reason then I'm sure we'll be very open to looking at how we can continue together.

“But we know his priority is to do that and we hope that in hindsight we'll have been able to be a platform for him to achieve that goal as well.”

Bottas has been tipped to sign for the new Cadillac team when they enter F1 in 2026, potentially alongside former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Fabled Valentino Rossi MotoGP record teetering under pressure from Marc Marquez
2h ago
Valentino Rossi
BSB News
Scott Redding explains what Glenn Irwin told him about PBM Ducati break-up
2h ago
Scott Redding
MotoGP News
MotoGP make TV streaming announcement which US fans will be buzzing about
2h ago
Ai Ogura
NASCAR News
Teen sensation tipped to end Shane van Gisbergen’s domination on NASCAR road courses
2h ago
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse
F1 News
F1 sprint race shake-up is being mulled over, but it's a polarising idea
3h ago
The last F1 sprint race in Belgium was uneventful

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo "disconnects brain" to achieve special MotoGP feat
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
Mercedes point to secret value of Valtteri Bottas which TV cameras won't see
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP News
Nicky Hayden’s epic classic bike auctioned for punchy six-figure price
5h ago
Nicky Hayden's auctioned Ducati
MotoGP News
“Rumour” spread of unlikely Moto2 star “on shopping list” for MotoGP teams
6h ago
Senna Agius
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta addresses KTM quit claim with Valentino Rossi's VR46 in the mix
6h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.