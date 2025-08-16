F1's bottom team "fighting for nothing" - but a new recruit could prompt revival

Pierre Gasly believes Alpine’s dismal form in the 2025 Formula 1 season does not mean the team is doing a “bad job”, having taken a conscious decision to focus on the next set of regulations.

Alpine has dropped to last place in the championship during the summer break, having scored points in just four out of 14 grands prix so far this year.

It marks a sharp drop in the team’s performance in 2024, when it overcame the early-season weight issues with the A525 to score a double podium in Brazil and finish a solid sixth in the standings.

Criticism has also been levied at Alpine’s handling of Jack Doohan, who was demoted from a race seat after just six weekends, especially with his replacement Franco Colapinto also failing to score points.

The Renault brand has also been operating without a team principal since May after Olives Oakes suddenly resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

Pierre Gasly hopes for Alpine gains in 2026

However, Gasly, who has scored all of Alpine’s 20 points so far, doesn’t believe the team’s current results are reflective of what it is truly capable of.

While bracing for a tough second half of the season, he is confident that sacrificing the 2025 campaign will pay dividends when new rules come into force next year.

“The reality of it is this season, this is what we have, and it's going to be extremely difficult to change the position that we are in,” Gasly told F1’s official site.

“It doesn't mean we are doing a bad job at the track or back at the factory. We just haven't been able to produce a car, in a season where the midfield is extremely tight, with the decisions we've made for '26.

“We haven't been able to provide enough performance to fight for better than that, which is fine because at the end of the day, whether you finish ninth or eighth or 10th in the championship, you're still fighting for nothing pretty much.

“But if it gives you a car that can fight for race wins, podiums, top five next season, I'll take that every day of the week.”

New Alpine recruit could prompt revival

Alpine will switch to customer Mercedes power units from 2026 after Renault pulled the plug on its long-running, in-house engine programme.

It will also have a new team manager in the form of Steven Nielsen, who will effectively take the place vacated by Oakes from 1st September.

Nielsen was Renault’s sporting director during Fernando Alonso’s championship-winning years with the team in 2005-06, and also has experience of working with teams like Honda, Williams and Toro Rosso. More recently, he held different roles with the FIA and FOM and thus has an understanding of what takes place on the other side of the fence.

Gasly expects Nielsen to focus on long-term goals instead of instigating quick fixes at Alpine.

“Steve will arrive in September, and I think his impact and his work will be mainly seen on 2026 and beyond. Honestly, Steve's got to focus on next year. We know all the work that we are putting for 2026. We are pleased with what we are doing and the evolution.

“I'm confident. I believe in the team and the fact that they'll be able to give me a competitive car next year.”