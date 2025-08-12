MotoGP make TV streaming announcement which US fans will be buzzing about

A new streaming channel dedicated to MotoGP has been announced for the US and it’s set to launch imminently.

Called simply “MotoGP Channel”, the streaming channel is set to go live on 13 August in the US, two days before the opening day of the Austrian Grand Prix which will run from 15-17 August at the Red Bull Ring.

The channel will be operated by C15 Studio which is described by MotoGP as “the category’s leading operator”.

“The MotoGP Channel will provide extensive live coverage from all 22 iconic circuits throughout the season,” a MotoGP statement reads, “including MotoGP™ practice and qualifying sessions, as well as live Moto2, Moto3, and MotoE races – delivering full-season access to every class of competition.”

Between the races, the channel will also show “a wide range of classic MotoGP races, captivating documentaries and programming stunts”.

The channel will be available on “leading streaming services”, MotoGP says, including the following: Prime Video, LG Channels, FireTV, FuboTV, Plex and Sling Freestream.

“Our collaboration with C15 Studio on the MotoGP Channel opens an exciting new avenue for U.S. fans to engage with the sport,” said Dan Rossomondo, CCO of MotoGP.

“Live coverage of MotoGP qualifying and practice, along with live Moto2 and Moto3 races, presents a fantastic opportunity for fans to tune into the action.

“The amazing range of content around-the-clock offers fans direct access to the very best of MotoGP – every time they tune in.

“We’re happy to expand our presence in the US and give fans a great new way to experience the sport.”

Joe Nilsson, CEO & Co-founder of C15 Studio, added: “We are thrilled to be part of MotoGP’s growth trajectory in the United States, especially as the sport is poised to accelerate its expansion at the start of an exciting new chapter.

“MotoGP possesses all the vital ingredients for a successful new channel: season-long, compelling live event coverage, a passionate fan base, top-tier sponsors and a rich legacy.”