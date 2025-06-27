Here’s the inside scoop from Alpine after Franco Colapinto drops ominous hint

Franco Colapinto is expected to remain at Alpine beyond his existing five-race F1 deal.

Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan following the Miami Grand Prix, with Alpine announcing that the Argentine was on an unusually short five-race contract.

The 22-year-old has struggled to replicate his starring performances at Williams last year, having replaced Logan Sargeant from the Italian Grand Prix onwards.

However, in the last two rounds, Colapinto improved pace, out-performing teammate Pierre Gasly across the Canadian Grand Prix.

Colapinto’s performance will continue to be assessed “race by race” but he’s expected to be driving for the team again at Silverstone next weekend.

An Alpine spokesperson told Crash.net on Friday: “It’s part of an ongoing assessment, taking it race by race.”

Alpine’s main focus is providing Colapinto and Gasly with a “better car”, given that they languish at the bottom of the F1 constructors’ standings.

Alpine have failed to capitalise on their stronger weekends, losing out to the likes of Sauber in recent races, who have scored big with Nico Hulkenberg.

Colapinto drops hint ahead of Silverstone

On Thursday in Austria, Franco Colapinto suggested he would be in the car for the British GP.

Colapinto drove in FP1 for Williams in last year’s race at Silverstone.

It will be the first time that Colapinto will drive on a track he’s familiar with in terms of F1 machinery, giving him a better shot at impressing Alpine’s top management as he looks to secure his drive for the rest of the 2025 F1 season.

Speaking to media in Austria, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Colapinto said: “Austria was also where I heard I was driving for the first time in a Free Practice 1, so the weekend here was also very special.

“Silverstone was the first time I drove the Williams last season and it was, in general, just a very special session to be doing my first FP1 with the team.

“I did a good job there next to Alex and it was really good for my future and probably what put me in that situation to jump in later in the year, so it was a very important weekend.

“To be able to have that comparison now at the same track I did a run in the Williams last season, it’s cool. It’s a bit more knowledge, a bit more experience.

“It always becomes easier as well when you already drove a Formula 1 at that track. You don’t get that shock of speed. Good to move forward to Silversone too. It’s a great track, full of high speed and I love driving there.”

Unlike his predecessor, Doohan, Colapinto has had the public support of Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore.

Briatore spoke openly about wanting to sign Colapinto last year as a number of teams expressed interest in him.

He was quick to downplay Alpine’s five-race deal announcement during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Briatore said to Sky Italia at Imola: “I have to say, I also expected more from Jack Doohan - maybe he needs a break. Franco will race as much as needed - I read somewhere that he’ll have five races, but no, there’s no set limit on his races. He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I’m only asking him these three things - not 10. If he does them well, he’ll drive forever.”

Although, in typical Briatore fashion, ahead of the Spanish GP, the Italian admitted he expected more from Colapinto.