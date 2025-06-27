James Vowles shuts down Toto Wolff Mercedes successor talk

James Vowles has distanced himself from the possibility of one day replacing Toto Wolff as Mercedes boss after committing his F1 future to Williams.

Following the Canadian Grand Prix Williams confirmed that Vowles had put pen to paper on a new long-term deal to remain as their team principal, having joined the British squad from Mercedes at the start of the 2023 season.

Vowles said the decision to stay at Williams was easy as he looks to spearhead the team’s mission to return to winning ways in F1.

He also insisted he can see himself staying at Williams for the remainder of his career.

"It wasn't difficult [to decide] at all,” Vowles explained to media including Crash.net at the Red Bull Ring.

“I feel really at home here. It feels... I loved my time at Mercedes. Mercedes is a fantastic place, but it just feels like home here.

"And what I think we had to do, first and foremost, we have to recognise that I wasn't a TP, it's the first job I've taken in that regard, so it was a large step up. And I had to prove to myself and prove to everyone that I was able to do it. And I think we're seeing evidence that it's okay.

"So the next step of it is, I'm here to win world championships. And the next step is the commitment, do we all agree that that's what we want to be doing and joined up in that regard? And the answer is yes.

“So it wasn't even a millisecond. I feel at home. This is where I want to be. This is where I want my career to be. And I can see myself being here for the remainder of my career. That's how comfortable I am.”

There have been suggestions that Vowles was a potential candidate to succeed Wolff at Mercedes, but the Briton stressed he has not entertained such thoughts.

"No, there was no other person I called on the grid, really, when I was in discussion over this,” he said.

“Toto is an incredible individual, but he's also very comfortable where he is at the moment and wants to be there, I believe, for many, many more years. So that direction parted three years ago, and that's it.”

Alex Albon hails James Vowles’ commitment

Alex Albon described Vowles’ new deal as “a great vote of confidence for all of us” at Williams.

“I feel like James has clearly spearheaded the team in a good direction, the right direction, and for myself, the team, it's a great sign of things to come and shows trust and confidence from the board. It makes the future brighter for the team,” he added.

“I would say the biggest impact is that he is direct, he's honest and he's very simply just a good leader. He tells us the direction and we follow.”