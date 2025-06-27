Glenn Irwin provides update from hospital after surgery

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin has provided his first condition update post-surgery.

The British Superbike Championship rider was injured in a crash at last weekend’s Snetterton round.

Irwin fractured his sacrum (a bone at the base of the spine).

"Yesterday I underwent a successful operation to stabilise my pelvis," Irwin said on Friday.

"Which has reduced my pain a lot, which is helped by the epidural.

“But I look forward to that wearing off so I can get full movement and sensation back.

"So, I was halfway through writing this and my surgeon came round, and I was able to roll to my left side.

“I have just pushed myself to sit upright which was a really big achievement for me.

"One week ago, achievements were winning races, now it's the little things towards that goal again.

"Always be grateful for everything we have in life because when you lose the ability to do the most basic things only then do you realise the things we worry about day to day in life don't matter."

Glenn Irwin hints at comeback timeline

Glenn Irwin

Irwin later added: “Today 24 hours post surgery I rolled over in bed with the encouragement of my surgeon Dr Gill.

“The physio team then got me out of bed and if I could stand on my left foot on a zimmer frame and hope I would be allowed to sit down on a bedside chair. Over 2 hours later I’m still sitting up and standing with my zimmer frame.

“The road to recovery is now clear with a number of weeks non weight bearing on my right leg and a period of time still to be spent in hospital between Norfolk and Norwich and the Royal Victoria in Belfast.

“Emotion is high with what feels like a huge milestone today and I thank everyone for all their words of support.

“Special mention to Jamie Perrin who has motivated me with his own progress in his recovery and Tate Sibley who we all share a ward with.

“In typical Glenn fashion I can assure you I will channel resilience and focus into making a competitive return at some stage in 2025.

“To my beautiful fiancé who has been incredible supportive I love you so much Laura , you have stuck by me through thick and thin and we will achieve our goal of being British champions and getting down the aisle.

“Thanks to all PBM Ducati for your support, your love and encouragement. I wish the utmost success whenever a replacement rider is announced and all riders a safe next few months on track.”

There is no update yet on whether the PBM Ducati team will replace Irwin during his injury absence.

Irwin has already insisted that the crash, in practice at Snetterton, means his title hopes are finished for the season.

It remains unconfirmed how long he will be sidelined for.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

