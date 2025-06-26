Kyle Ryde set for BMW wildcard at Donington WorldSBK round

Kyle Ryde is set to make his debut in the BMW F 900 R Cup series at Donington Park.

Kyle Ryde with BMW F 900 R Cup bike. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde is set to make his debut in the BMW F 900 R Cup series at Donington in July.

Ryde, who races for the OMG Nitrous Competition team aboard a Yamaha in BSB and who currently sits second in the 2025 riders’ standings behind Bradley Ray, will wildcard in the one-make BMW series when it acts as a support class to the World Superbike Championship at the UK WorldSBK on 11–13 July.

“I had a quick go on an F 900 R Cup bike at a track day in Valencia and thought these bikes were great fun,” Ryde said.

“Donington Park is my favourite track and I love riding any bike around there.

“The opportunity to ride as a wildcard at the WorldSBK round presented itself, and, with the blessing from my OMG Nitrous Competition team, Alan Gardner and Paul Curran, I was desperate to have a go and join in the fun.

“A big thanks to my team and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR, added: “Firstly, a big thanks to Kyle’s [Ryde] team, alongside Alan Gardner and Paul Curran, for allowing Kyle to participate for the sheer sport and entertainment of seeing the reigning BSB Champion on this packed F 900 R Cup grid.

“The calibre of rider both in this class, and those looking to ride here for fun, speaks volumes of the championship.”

The BMW F 900 Cup is now in its third full season as a BSB support category and was recently confirmed to remain as part of the British Championship until at least the end of 2027.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

