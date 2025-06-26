Kyle Ryde set for BMW wildcard at Donington WorldSBK round

Reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde is set to make his debut in the BMW F 900 R Cup series at Donington in July.

Ryde, who races for the OMG Nitrous Competition team aboard a Yamaha in BSB and who currently sits second in the 2025 riders’ standings behind Bradley Ray, will wildcard in the one-make BMW series when it acts as a support class to the World Superbike Championship at the UK WorldSBK on 11–13 July.

“I had a quick go on an F 900 R Cup bike at a track day in Valencia and thought these bikes were great fun,” Ryde said.

“Donington Park is my favourite track and I love riding any bike around there.

“The opportunity to ride as a wildcard at the WorldSBK round presented itself, and, with the blessing from my OMG Nitrous Competition team, Alan Gardner and Paul Curran, I was desperate to have a go and join in the fun.

“A big thanks to my team and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR, added: “Firstly, a big thanks to Kyle’s [Ryde] team, alongside Alan Gardner and Paul Curran, for allowing Kyle to participate for the sheer sport and entertainment of seeing the reigning BSB Champion on this packed F 900 R Cup grid.

“The calibre of rider both in this class, and those looking to ride here for fun, speaks volumes of the championship.”

The BMW F 900 Cup is now in its third full season as a BSB support category and was recently confirmed to remain as part of the British Championship until at least the end of 2027.