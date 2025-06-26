Garrett Gerloff confirms 2026 WorldSBK future: "We all want to keep developing the bike"

Garrett Gerloff has re-signed with the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team for the 2026 World Superbike Championship.

Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Kawasaki has announced that it will retain Garrett Gerloff for the 2026 World Superbike Championship.

A one-year extension of Gerloff’s contract at the Puccetti-run official Kawasaki team for the American has been confirmed ahead of round seven of the 2025 season at Donington.

Gerloff’s first year aboard the ZX-10RR in World Superbike has seen him encounter technical troubles early on in 2025, most notably at Phillip Island.

But the American has been able to break into the top-10 at the two most recent rounds with a 10th-place finish at Most and an eighth at Misano – both coming in Race 2.

“I am very happy to have signed again with the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team for the 2026 season,” said Garrett Gerloff.

“I have been confident in the team and everything we have been doing. We are moving forward, even if it has been tough at times.

“I am happy with the team, the progress that we have made in the first half of the season, and their belief in me. They have been great at not putting undue pressure on me.

“I can see that they believe in the project and they also believe in me.

“We all want to keep investing and developing the bike. I am excited to build on what I have come to know about the Ninja ZX-10RR.

“It’s going to be nice to continue with the same project, the same people, and while not having to re-learn anything fundamental. For 2026, I am sure that is going to be positive for us.”

Manuel Puccetti, Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Principal, added : “It is a pleasure to continue to work with Garrett [Gerloff] because, for us, he is a real top rider, the same level as the front guys. I think we will have better and better results.

“Our collaboration started this year, together with our new Kawasaki supported team, in WorldSBK. This achievement makes me incredibly proud.

“It is also a big responsibility to do our best for a wonderful brand that we have worked with for more than 20 years, in one form or another.

“We have continuously improved with Garrett this year, and I am quite positive that for next year, we will make a good step and have better and better results.

“We are super-pleased to work with Garrett as he is such a nice guy. I saw in the history of Kawasaki’s collaboration with new riders that they only improve in their speed, progression, and performance.” 

Mr Manabu Shinobu, Senior Manager of the Marketing Department at Kawasaki Motors, said: “We are sure Ninja fans will be enthusiastic about Garrett Gerloff extending his agreement to ride for the Kawasaki WorldSBK Team into 2026. 

“From a factory perspective, his feedback helps us to continually develop our Ninja machines for riders everywhere.

“The Ninja brand has a global significance - including in Garrett’s USA homeland where the Ninja concept was originally conceived. We join all Kawasaki fans wishing him good fortune in 2026.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

