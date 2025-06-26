Michael Dunlop ends 12-year hiatus from road race event

Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop will mark the end of a 12-year hiatus from the Tandragee 100 road race in County Armagh this weekend.

The Tandragee 100 hasn’t been held since 2022, but returns to the road racing calendar this year following major resurfacing works to the course being completed.

And organisers for the event have been dealt a major boost in attracting crowds for its return as 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop makes a late entry in the Superbikes and Supersport classes.

Dunlop last competed at the Tandragee 100 in 2013, where he won both Superbike races to add to his tally of 11 victories at the event.

The Ulsterman will ride his MD Racing Superstock-BMW in the big bikes races, as well as his Milwaukee Ducati in the Supersport class.

A statement from the event on Dunlop’s participation read: “On behalf of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club it gives me great pleasure to be able to announce that Michael Dunlop, MBE and 33-time TT Winner, will compete at this year’s Around A Pound Tandragee 100.

“Earlier this year, our overall sponsor, owner of Around A Pound, Gerry Rice, who has also been a personal sponsor of Michael’s for many years, had agreed to negotiate with Michael once the TT was over.

“True to their word, both men met and agreed that Michael will complete on his Supersport Ducati and Superstock MD Racing machines at this year’s Around A Pound Tandragee 100 event on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June 2025.

“The Club are absolutely thrilled to have Michael return to the iconic Tandragee 100 course, one of the few remaining ‘old school’ circuits.”

Dunlop made more history in 2025 as he extended his tally of wins as the TT’s most successful rider ever to 33, with four victories in this year’s event.

He also have Ducati its first TT win in 30 years when he took top honours in the opening Supersport contest.

Other top names from the TT competing at Tandragee this year include Michael Sweeney and Conor Cummins, who is making his first visit to the event in 18 years.