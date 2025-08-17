Brad Binder's KTM damaged: Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans!”

Brad Binder said Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans” after contact left him with aero damage in the Austrian MotoGP.

Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

Brad Binder’s hopes of backing up his best result of the season in the Austrian Sprint ended when contact with Raul Fernandez damaged his KTM’s aero package in Sunday’s grand prix.

The South African had climbed from eleventh on the grid to fifth in the early stages, but a firm last-corner move by Trackhouse Aprilia’s Fernandez forced him wide and dropped him back to ninth.

Binder also lost a wing in the process, leaving him struggling with wheelies and instability.

“It could have been much, much, much better today,” Binder said. “I didn't get a good start at all, I was back where I started in the first few corners.

“But I had a pretty good first few laps, got up into fifth, and then Fernandez sent me to have to wave to the fans in the last corner!

Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

“I lost a good couple of seconds there at least, and I lost my wing in the process. So when I went into turn 1, had no chance of stopping at my marker, so I went straight again.

“It was tough from then on because at this track without the wings, the thing was wheelieing like hell and wobbling.”

Despite the damage, Binder recovered to battle with Joan Mir’s Honda and Francesco Bagnaia’s factory Ducati, eventually finishing seventh, between the former world champions, and set a pace close to those on the podium during the closing laps:

Top 7 riders: Austrian MotoGP
Top 7 riders: Austrian MotoGP

“It was really, really a long race,” Binder continued. “But I felt like I put up a good fight, tried my best. I felt like I had a lot more potential today but seventh was all it could really come to.”

Team-mate Pedro Acosta was again the lead KTM rider in fourth, just under four seconds ahead of Binder, while Tech3’s Enea Bastianini crossed the line 1.5s ahead in fifth.

Binder is eleventh in the MotoGP world championship standings heading into next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BTCC News
BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Knockhill
21m ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
46m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder's KTM damaged: Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans!”
1h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM struggler seeking old trait from Ducati heyday despite season-best result
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BTCC Race Report
Hill dominates race three to secure Knockhill double
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez bemoans a MotoGP punishment which isn't fair
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir relief as dreadful unwanted MotoGP streak ends in Austria
1h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher tells Oscar Piastri which key error will cost him the F1 title
2h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP Feature
Ducati disparity highlighted by Austrian MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.