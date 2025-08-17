Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi admit to same error which MotoGP fans didn't spot

Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez say they made the same “mistake” during the Austrian MotoGP.

After finishing first and third in the Austrian MotoGP, Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi both admitted to making the same error during the 28-lap race.

It was yet another race in 2025 won by Marc Marquez, but the opening 19 laps were led by Bezzecchi, the Italian resisting the championship leader until the final third of the race.

It took two attempts for Marquez to make his move on Bezzecchi and secure the lead, the successful attempt coming at turn one.

Almost a lap before, Bezzecchi ran too deep into turn three which gave Marquez the advantage on the run to turn four; as the Ducati Lenovo rider drew alongside the Italian, Bezzecchi missed a shift.

“You know what my mistake was? I was looking at you, I made the mistake shifting between fifth and sixth gear,” Marco Bezzecchi said to Marquez after the race in Austria, as shown in MotoGP.com’s Unheard video from the post-race cooldown room before the podium ceremony.

Marquez admitted his own guilt in reply.

“I did the same with Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia],” he said.

“I was looking at him and the rev limiter kicked in.”

After Marquez passed Bezzecchi for the first time, the Italian responded with a pass of his own at turn six. Marquez admitted that it was a move he didn’t try to defend.

“I said to myself ‘I’ll fight’,” said Aprilia Racing’s Bezzecchi.

“In previous races, after you [Marquez] passed me, you immediately opened a gap.”

Marquez replied: “I heard you coming and said ‘I’ll leave the door open and let’s see’.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

