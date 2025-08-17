BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Knockhill
Updated BTCC Drivers' standings after rounds 19, 20 and 21 from Knockhill.
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram has strengthened his British Touring Car Championship lead ahead of Ash Sutton to 15-points after securing his fourth win of the season in race two.
NAPA Racing UK's Sutton remains in touch with Ingram after two hard fought podium finishes in races two and three. Dan Cammish moves up to third in the standings after also scoring two podium results.
Defending champion Jake Hill climbs two places up the order to fifth, courtesy of a strong 54-point weekend with two race wins.
2025 BTCC Drivers' Championship
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|WINS
|POINTS
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|4
|323
|2
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|5
|308
|3
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|1
|226
|4
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|3
|214
|5
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|3
|197
|6
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|0
|170
|7
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|1
|169
|8
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|1
|134
|9
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|0
|116
|10
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|0
|116
|11
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|0
|110
|12
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|1
|109
|13
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport
|0
|106
|14
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|1
|89
|15
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|1
|81
|16
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|0
|71
|17
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|0
|66
|18
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|57
|19
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|47
|20
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|35
|21
|Ronan Pearson
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|29
|22
|Max Hall
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|7
|23
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|0
|7
|24
|Michael Crees
|Team Vertu
|0
|5
|25
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|4
|26
|Finn Leslie
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|0
|4
|27
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|0
|2
|28
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|0
|0
|29
|Ryan Bensley
|Team Vertu
|0
|0
