BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Knockhill

Updated BTCC Drivers' standings after rounds 19, 20 and 21 from Knockhill.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram has strengthened his British Touring Car Championship lead ahead of Ash Sutton to 15-points after securing his fourth win of the season in race two.

NAPA Racing UK's Sutton remains in touch with Ingram after two hard fought podium finishes in races two and three. Dan Cammish moves up to third in the standings after also scoring two podium results. 

Defending champion Jake Hill climbs two places up the order to fifth, courtesy of a strong 54-point weekend with two race wins.

2025 BTCC Drivers' Championship

POSDRIVERTEAMWINSPOINTS
1Tom IngramTeam Vertu4323
2Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UK5308
3Dan CammishNAPA Racing UK1226
4Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UK3214
5Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport3197
6Adam MorganTeam Vertu0170
7Tom ChiltonTeam Vertu1169
8Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR1134
9Senna ProctorTeam Vertu0116
10Chris SmileyRestart Racing0116
11Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR0110
12Daryl DeLeonWSR1109
13Josh CookOne Motorsport0106
14Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA189
15Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing181
16Daniel LloydRestart Racing071
17Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UK066
18Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA057
19James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA047
20Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport035
21Ronan PearsonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA029
22Max HallROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport07
23Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport07
24Michael CreesTeam Vertu05
25Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA04
26Finn LeslieTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA04
27Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing02
28Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock00
29Ryan BensleyTeam Vertu00

