BTCC Drivers' Championship points after Knockhill

Team Vertu's Tom Ingram has strengthened his British Touring Car Championship lead ahead of Ash Sutton to 15-points after securing his fourth win of the season in race two.

NAPA Racing UK's Sutton remains in touch with Ingram after two hard fought podium finishes in races two and three. Dan Cammish moves up to third in the standings after also scoring two podium results.

Defending champion Jake Hill climbs two places up the order to fifth, courtesy of a strong 54-point weekend with two race wins.