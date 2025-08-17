Hill 'proud' with double win after 'upsetting' Oulton weekend

Defending British Touring Car champion Jake Hill has expressed his pride in bouncing back from an 'upsetting' Oulton Park weekend after securing an impressive duo of victories at Knockhill.

The Laser Tools Racing driver returned to the action at Knockhill after being forced to sit on the sidelines with a viral infection last time out at Oulton Park.

Having qualified a strong third behind his West Surrey Racing team mates Charles Rainford and Daryl DeLeon, Hill got the better of the pair to record a comfortable win in race one, before repeating the same feat in race three with an equally, if not more, dominant drive.

Hill admitted he was wary of the early threat posed by Dan Cammish in race three, but was able utilise the apparent performance of his WSR prepared BMW 330i M Sport, and subsequently created a healthy race-winning lead.

"Cammish was the only one sort of giving me a bit of a hard time. He looked pretty racy in the first 3-4 laps. I thought I was going to have to keep pushing pretty hard," said Hill.

"He had more boost than I did, but he wasn’t able to stay with us, I guess. We had a fantastic car. One of the best cars I’ve ever driven. A real joy to drive. I just want that feeling more now.

"After such a bad weekend watching from the sidelines, it was really upsetting. To then come here with a double win, a fifth place and the highest scoring driver, I’m very proud."

As a result of his two wins and fifth place finish, Hill was the top points scorer over the weekend with 54-points and moves up to fifth in standings.

Despite such a strong weekend, the BMW driver is keeping his expectations in check ahead of Donington Park.

"I’ve just got to enjoy it now. I’ve just got to go to each round and do as well as I can, before it’s all over," Hill continued.

"The car is always good here. I particularly love it here. I think me and this track just gel very well. It’s always pretty good for us and I’ve managed to keep my repertoire of winning every single year here.

"Very different track [at Donington Park]. Different layout in terms of the speed of the corners. We’ve struggled there the last couple of years so we’re going there with no expectations so hopefully come out with a bit of a result."