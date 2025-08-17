Hill dominates race three to secure Knockhill double

West Surrey Racing's Jake Hill made it two British Touring Car Championship wins from three at Knockhill after dominating the final reverse grid race of the day ahead of NAPA Racing UK's Ash Sutton.

The reigning BTCC champion started race three on the soft tyre from second position and quickly moved past his medium tyre running BMW team mate Daryl DeLeon for the lead of the race as early as lap two.

Once Hill found himself in the lead, the BMW 330i M Sport driver wasted no time in establishing clear air between himself and the rest of the field, as the title battle raged on behind the runaway leader.

Hill eventually crossed the line for his second win of the day almost five-seconds ahead of the chasing the pack, led by Sutton in second.

While Hill romped away, all eyes were on the two title protagonists, with Sutton and Tom Ingram starting race three from the third row on the grid, and in close proximity to their respective team mates.

That set up an intriguing inter Team Vertu and NAPA Racing UK contest as Sutton sought to reduce Ingram's points lead.

Having soaked up lap after lap of pressure from Ingram and Tom Chilton, Sutton made his move for the podium places on lap 16, with the aid of his team mate Dan Rowbottom, who successfully played the role as rear-gunner and briefly disputed the rhythm of the Team Vertu Hyundais.

Sutton quickly sliced past DeLeon and Senna Proctor to move up to third, while Ingram followed in close formation in fourth.

But in a near mirror image of race two, Cammish, who was running second, once again played the team game and slowed to let Sutton through to second as they headed towards the line.

That means Ingram now has a slightly reduced 15-point lead ahead of Sutton as the BTCC heads to Donington Park in two-weeks-time.

Ingram eventually led home his Team Vertu stablemate Chilton home in fourth and fifth, while Rowbottom settled for sixth ahead of Adam Morgan in seventh.

BMW duo Charles Rainford and home hero Aiden Moffat finished eighth and ninth with the latter beating his compatriot and three-time champion Gordon Shedden across the line by just 0.010s.