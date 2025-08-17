BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results

Full race results of round 21 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
Defending British Touring Car champion Jake Hill does the double at Knockhill with a dominant reverse grid win in race three, as the title battle raged on behind the BMW driver at Knockhill.

NAPA Racing UK's Ash Sutton once again benefited from a supreme piece of team play from Dan Cammish, who slowed and let his title challenging team mate through to second on the final lap of the race.

Second for Sutton means the four-time champion now trails championship leader Tom Ingram by 15-points with three-weekends of the season to go.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS
1Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330i M Sport24 laps
2Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+4.717s
3Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+5.096s
4Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N+6.277s
5Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N+10.000s
6Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+10.628s
7Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N+14.966s
8Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+16.145s
9Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+18.208s
10Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+18.218s
11Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N+18.556s
12Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N+18.834s
13Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N+24.675s
14Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon+28.117s
15Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+28.673s
16Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+29.117s
17James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+30.062s
18Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon+30.696s
19Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+46.064s
20Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330i M Sport+2 laps
21Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+13 laps
22Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+23 laps

