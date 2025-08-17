BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
Full race results of round 21 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
Defending British Touring Car champion Jake Hill does the double at Knockhill with a dominant reverse grid win in race three, as the title battle raged on behind the BMW driver at Knockhill.
NAPA Racing UK's Ash Sutton once again benefited from a supreme piece of team play from Dan Cammish, who slowed and let his title challenging team mate through to second on the final lap of the race.
Second for Sutton means the four-time champion now trails championship leader Tom Ingram by 15-points with three-weekends of the season to go.
BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|1
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330i M Sport
|24 laps
|2
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+4.717s
|3
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+5.096s
|4
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+6.277s
|5
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+10.000s
|6
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+10.628s
|7
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+14.966s
|8
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+16.145s
|9
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+18.208s
|10
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+18.218s
|11
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+18.556s
|12
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+18.834s
|13
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+24.675s
|14
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|+28.117s
|15
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+28.673s
|16
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+29.117s
|17
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+30.062s
|18
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|+30.696s
|19
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+46.064s
|20
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+2 laps
|21
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+13 laps
|22
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+23 laps