BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results

Defending British Touring Car champion Jake Hill does the double at Knockhill with a dominant reverse grid win in race three, as the title battle raged on behind the BMW driver at Knockhill.

NAPA Racing UK's Ash Sutton once again benefited from a supreme piece of team play from Dan Cammish, who slowed and let his title challenging team mate through to second on the final lap of the race.

Second for Sutton means the four-time champion now trails championship leader Tom Ingram by 15-points with three-weekends of the season to go.