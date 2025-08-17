Ingram cruises to race two win ahead of title rival Sutton

Team Vertu's Tom Ingram has heaped further pressure on his British Touring Championship title rival Ash Sutton after cruising to a dominant race two victory at Knockhill.

The Hyundai i30N driver started race two on the soft tyre from third on the grid and wasted little time in moving his way past the two West Surrey Racing BMWs, who were running the slightly slower medium tyre.

Ingram used the soft tyre to great effect by driving around the outside of Charles Rainford at the final hairpin to secure second on lap 2, before making a brave lunge for the lead at the expense of race one winner Jake Hill just a handful of corners later.

The Team Vertu driver dived up the inside of Hill at Clark's corner, and while the BMW briefly resisted around the outside at Hislops, Ingram ultimately held the high-ground heading into the final hairpin.

Ingram subsequently romped away to what proved to be a 7.1s win ahead of title rival Sutton in second.

Having had to battle his way into contention from seventh, Sutton found himself in third behind his NAPA Racing UK team mate Dan Cammish until the exit of the final corner.

Just as Senna Proctor did for Ingram in race one, Cammish played the team game and slowed down to allow Sutton past into second, which reduced the potential points deficit from 21 to 19.

Proctor repeated his race one finish in fourth ahead of Hill, who eventually had to settle for fifth on the medium tyre.

Daryl DeLeon and Aiden Moffat followed their West Surrey Racing BMW team mate home in sixth and seventh after the pair enjoyed a hard-fought tussle earlier in the race.

Having been disqualified from the race one result, Team Vertu's Tom Chilton produced a magnificent charge up the order to finish the second race in eighth, as Dan Rowbottom and Adam Morgan rounded out the top ten order.