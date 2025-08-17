BTCC Knockhill: Round 20 - Race Results

Full race results of round 20 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
British Touring Championship points leader Tom Ingram produced a dominant performance to cruise to the race two win at Knockhill ahead of title rival Ash Sutton in second.

Ingram pressed home the advantage of running the soft tyre in perfect fashion after crossing the line over seven-seconds ahead of NAPA Racing UK duo Sutton and Dan Cammish in second and third.

Cammish ran second until the final metres of the race before playing the team game and allowing his title contending team mate Sutton through as they crossed the line.

19-points now separate Ingram and Sutton at the top of the standings.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N24 laps
2Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+7.196s
3Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+7.974s
4Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N+12.833s
5Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330i M Sport+13.486s
6Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330i M Sport+14.254s
7Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+16.257s
8Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N+16.770s
9Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+17.669s
10Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N+20.157s
11Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+20.759s
12Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N+21.247s
13Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+21.531s
14James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+22.360s
15Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N+25.531s
16Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+26.411s
17Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon+26.793s
18Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+28.158s
19Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+35.741s
20Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon+37.622s
21Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+46.344s
22Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+49.565s

