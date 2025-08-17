BTCC Knockhill: Round 20 - Race Results
Full race results of round 20 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
British Touring Championship points leader Tom Ingram produced a dominant performance to cruise to the race two win at Knockhill ahead of title rival Ash Sutton in second.
Ingram pressed home the advantage of running the soft tyre in perfect fashion after crossing the line over seven-seconds ahead of NAPA Racing UK duo Sutton and Dan Cammish in second and third.
Cammish ran second until the final metres of the race before playing the team game and allowing his title contending team mate Sutton through as they crossed the line.
19-points now separate Ingram and Sutton at the top of the standings.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|24 laps
|2
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+7.196s
|3
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+7.974s
|4
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+12.833s
|5
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+13.486s
|6
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+14.254s
|7
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+16.257s
|8
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+16.770s
|9
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+17.669s
|10
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+20.157s
|11
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+20.759s
|12
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+21.247s
|13
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+21.531s
|14
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+22.360s
|15
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+25.531s
|16
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+26.411s
|17
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|+26.793s
|18
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+28.158s
|19
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+35.741s
|20
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|+37.622s
|21
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+46.344s
|22
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+49.565s