BTCC Knockhill: Round 20 - Race Results

British Touring Championship points leader Tom Ingram produced a dominant performance to cruise to the race two win at Knockhill ahead of title rival Ash Sutton in second.

Ingram pressed home the advantage of running the soft tyre in perfect fashion after crossing the line over seven-seconds ahead of NAPA Racing UK duo Sutton and Dan Cammish in second and third.

Cammish ran second until the final metres of the race before playing the team game and allowing his title contending team mate Sutton through as they crossed the line.

19-points now separate Ingram and Sutton at the top of the standings.