Hill beats Rainford to race one Knockhill win

Defending BTCC champion Jake Hill is back on the top-step of the podium with a convincing race one win at Knockhill.

Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

West Surrey Racing's Jake Hill has marked his return to form by winning the opening British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Knockhill, ahead of BMW team mate Charles Rainford.

The defending champion was forced sit out the last three races at Oulton Park due to a viral infection, but bounced back in triumphant fashion in race one to take his second BTCC victory of the 2025 campaign.

Hill started the opener from third on the grid, but took advantage of an inter-WSR skirmish between pole-sitter Rainford and Daryl LeLeon.

Rainford successfully led the opening handful of laps from pole position, but with just 0.6s covering the top-three BMW runners, DeLeon attacked for the lead on lap 9.

DeLeon did initially seize the lead from Rainford, but did so by sliding off the circuit at turn one and collected a heap of grass in his radiator as a result.

The 20-year-old handed the lead back to Rainford just a few corners later, which also allowed Hill to move up to second.

With Rainford looking vulnerable in the lead, Hill pounced at the end of lap 13 after setting up the move on the exit of the final hairpin.

Hill used that superior traction to move ahead of Rainford, who had no answer to attack.

Hill did, in fact, survive a late-race scare after Nick Halstead failed to successfully allow the BMW through whilst being lapped.

The pair made slight contact, which tipped the Power Maxed Racing Cupra Leon into a spin, and was subsequently stranded on the edge of the circuit.

Ironically, that brought out a late safety car, which cut Hill's healthy lead, but it mattered little as the reigning champion once again pulled away to win by almost 1.5s after the restart.

Behind the top-two, championship leader Tom Ingram strengthened his points lead over Ash Sutton to 14 after inheriting third place on the run to the line after a selfless act of team work from his Team Vertu stablemate Senna Proctor.

Proctor, who was running the soft tyre, passed Ingram earlier in the race, but moved aside for his team mate as they exited the final hairpin.

Unlike the race leading BMWs, Ingram elected to use the medium tyre in race one and will start race two from third on the grid with the favoured soft tyre.

NAPA Racing's Dan Cammish completed a steady race to finish in fifth, ahead of home hero Aiden Moffat, who successfully held off a late charge from Sutton in sixth and seventh.

WSR's DeLeon eventually dropped to eighth as his 3-Series continued to overheat with grass lodged in its radiator, while Aron Taylor-Smith and Sam Osborne completed the top-ten in ninth and tenth.

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Austrian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
31m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains Valentino Rossi snub pre-Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Angel Piqueras, Austria, Moto3, 2025
BTCC Race Report
Hill beats Rainford to race one Knockhill win
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Michelin: ‘No anomalies detected’ after Francesco Bagnaia’s Sprint woes
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi back on top for Aprilia in Austrian MotoGP warm-up
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Shock names tipped to join F1 - but nobody suggests Sergio Perez
3h ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Brad Binder