BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results

Reigning British Touring Car champion Jake Hill has bounced back from his Oulton Park woes by winning the opening race of the day at Knockhill ahead of his West Surrey Racing team mate Charles Rainford.

Championship leader Tom Ingram strengthens his points lead over Ash Sutton to 14 after inheriting third place on the run to the line after a selfless act of team work from his Team Vertu stablemate Senna Proctor.