BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results

Full race results of round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

Reigning British Touring Car champion Jake Hill has bounced back from his Oulton Park woes by winning the opening race of the day at Knockhill ahead of his West Surrey Racing team mate Charles Rainford.

Championship leader Tom Ingram strengthens his points lead over Ash Sutton to 14 after inheriting third place on the run to the line after a selfless act of team work from his Team Vertu stablemate Senna Proctor.

 

BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results

POSDRIVERTEAMCARLAPS
1Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330i M Sport27 laps
2Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+1.417s
3Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N+3.722s
4Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N+3.883s
5Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+4.474s
6Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330i M Sport+5.904s
7Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+6.550s
8Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330i M Sport+6.980s
9Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+8.389s
10Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+8.994s
11Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N+9.141s
12Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N+9.553s
13Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon+10.495s
14Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST+11.342s
15Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+11.537s
16Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N+12.039s
17Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N+12.640s
18Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+13.206s
19James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+13.466s
20Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport+13.913s
21Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon+2 laps
22Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon+9 laps

In this article

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Austrian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
36m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains Valentino Rossi snub pre-Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Angel Piqueras, Austria, Moto3, 2025
BTCC Race Report
Hill beats Rainford to race one Knockhill win
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Michelin: ‘No anomalies detected’ after Francesco Bagnaia’s Sprint woes
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi back on top for Aprilia in Austrian MotoGP warm-up
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Shock names tipped to join F1 - but nobody suggests Sergio Perez
3h ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Brad Binder