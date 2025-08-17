BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results
Full race results of round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
Reigning British Touring Car champion Jake Hill has bounced back from his Oulton Park woes by winning the opening race of the day at Knockhill ahead of his West Surrey Racing team mate Charles Rainford.
Championship leader Tom Ingram strengthens his points lead over Ash Sutton to 14 after inheriting third place on the run to the line after a selfless act of team work from his Team Vertu stablemate Senna Proctor.
BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|1
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330i M Sport
|27 laps
|2
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+1.417s
|3
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+3.722s
|4
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+3.883s
|5
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+4.474s
|6
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+5.904s
|7
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+6.550s
|8
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+6.980s
|9
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+8.389s
|10
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+8.994s
|11
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+9.141s
|12
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+9.553s
|13
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|+10.495s
|14
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|+11.342s
|15
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+11.537s
|16
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|+12.039s
|17
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|+12.640s
|18
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+13.206s
|19
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+13.466s
|20
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|+13.913s
|21
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|+2 laps
|22
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|+9 laps