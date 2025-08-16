Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford

"I struggled in FP1 and FP2, I wanted to change the setup of the car but Dick Bennetts was right." - Charles Rainford

Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford says his maiden British Touring Car Championship pole is 'something he's dreamed of' after leading a BMW top-three lockout in qualifying at Knockhill.

The BTCC rookie defeated his WSR team mate Daryl DeLeon, who was also chasing a first ever pole in the series, by just 0.013s following an enthralling contest between the pair.

BMW have so far struggled to replicate their championship winning pace from last season, but all four of the WSR prepared 3 Series cars made the top-ten in qualifying, with reigning champion Jake Hill in third and Aiden Moffat in tenth.

Despite clinching pole, Rainford explained he struggled with the car earlier in the running, to the point where the 27-year-old wanted to change the setup of the car in qualifying, before taking on board vital advice from his legendary WSR team boss Dick Bennetts.

"This is unreal, I can't believe it, this is something I've dreamed of," said Rainford.

"I struggled in FP1 and FP2, I wanted to change the setup of the car but Dick Bennetts was right. It's all mental and the car was just amazing. Thanks to WSR and everyone involved.

"I just want to keep learning and keep improving, it's my first pole position in professional motorsport, so I'm over the moon."

Although a rookie in the series, Rainford is no stranger in competing at the sharp after the BMW driver took his first win during only his second weekend at Brands Hatch.

