BTCC Knockhill : Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford claimed a maiden BTCC pole as BMW dominated qualifying at Knockhill with Daryl DeLeon and Jake Hill ending the session second and third.
Just 0.013s separated Rainford and DeLeon as the BMW pair traded fastest sectors during an enthralling Q3 'Quick Six' shootout.
Title contenders Tom Ingram and Ash Sutton qualified fifth and eleventh, respectively.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|50.673s
|2
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|50.686s
|3
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|50.860s
|4
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|50.990s
|5
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.143s
|6
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|53.764s
|7
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q2
|8
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q2
|9
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|Q2
|10
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|Q2
|11
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q2
|12
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q2
|13
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1
|14
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1
|15
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|16
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|17
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1
|18
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|19
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|20
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|21
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|22
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
