Full qualifying results for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford claimed a maiden BTCC pole as BMW dominated qualifying at Knockhill with Daryl DeLeon and Jake Hill ending the session second and third.

Just 0.013s separated Rainford and DeLeon as the BMW pair traded fastest sectors during an enthralling Q3 'Quick Six' shootout.

Title contenders Tom Ingram and Ash Sutton qualified fifth and eleventh, respectively.

BTCC Knockhill: Qualifying Results

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport50.673s
2Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330e M Sport50.686s
3Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport50.860s
4Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST50.990s
5Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.143s
6Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N53.764s
7Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus STQ2
8Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ2
9Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30NQ2
10Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M SportQ2
11Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus STQ2
12Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus STQ2
13Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30NQ1
14Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30NQ1
15James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
16Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra LeonQ1
17Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30NQ1
18Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
19Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra LeonQ1
20Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
21Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra LeonQ1
22Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra LeonQ1

