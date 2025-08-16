Rainford beats DeLeon to pole in BMW top-three lockout

West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford leads an all BMW top-three lockout after claiming his maiden BTCC pole.

Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
West Surrey Racing's Charles Rainford narrowly beats team mate Daryl DeLeon to claim his first ever British Touring Car Championship pole position in a thrilling qualifying at Knockhill, as BMW lockout the top-three order.

With the BMWs seemingly looking more at home around the traditionally RWD friendly Knockhill layout, it was DeLeon who looked set to clinch his first pole in the series after going quickest in both Q1 and Q2.

However, it was Rainford who delivered the ultimate lap when it mattered after setting a 50.673s during the top-six Q3 shootout.

DeLeon had initially set two purple sectors on his best lap, but appeared to lose a fraction of time with a small lock-up at the final hairpin. Just 0.013s could separate the pair.

Following his Oulton Park woes, reigning champion Jake Hill looks to be back in full health after he too found himself in the mix for the top spot.

The Laser Tools Racing driver produced a lap just under 0.2s shy of Rainford's pole lap, which was good enough to complete the BMW top-three whitewash in third.

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom qualified as the first 'non-BMW runner' in fourth, ahead of championship leader Tom Ingram in fifth.

Rowbottom was the last of the drivers to dip below the 51-second barrier in Q3, while Ingram could only manage a 51.143s lap, which was almost 0.3s slower than his best lap set during Q2.

Nevertheless, Ingram will start Sunday's opening race six-places ahead of his main title rival Ash Sutton, who struggled to find the ultimate one-lap pace in 11th.

Sutton produced a spectacular moment two-wheel moment through the infamous chicane as the four-time champion attempted to wrestle his Ford Focus ST into the last part of qualifying.

Senna Proctor joins his Team Vertu Hyundai stablemate Ingram on the third-row after setting the sixth fastest time.

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Cammish ended qualifying as the fastest of the Q2 casualties in seventh, ahead of Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith and Restart Racing's Chris Smiley in eighth and ninth.

Home hero Aiden Moffat ensured all four BMWs made the top-ten qualifying order in tenth.

 

